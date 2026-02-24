Pentagon fires ‘transgender’ kindergarten teacher who wore wolf tail in class

The kindergarten and pre-K teacher at Fort Bragg required students to call him by female pronouns and animal-related names, among other inappropriate behavior, infuriating parents.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Department of War has confirmed the ouster of a Fort Bragg kindergarten teacher who cross-dressed in class, discussed transgenderism with students, and exposed them to aspects of his online animal fetish.

As covered last week, Liberty Counsel wrote the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) regarding reports of a substitute kindergarten and pre-K teacher/teacher’s aide, a male who “identifies” as female, demanding he be suspended over a range of inappropriate classroom behavior, including dressing “provocatively” in female clothes, wearing a “dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail,” requiring students to call him by wolf-related screen names and female pronouns, teaching them to howl like wolves, and discussing being “born in a male’s body” but being “actually a woman” who “likes boys.”

Parents relayed their children coming home with confused and frightened statements like “Mommy, I’m scared he’s going to come eat me” because “he told us again he turns into a wolf at night.” But school administrators initially claimed they were unable to take action.

“This male’s behavior and DoDEA’s failure to intervene constitutes sexual harassment in violation of Title IX and violates President Trump’s Executive Order 14168 of January 2025, Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” Liberty Counsel said.

On February 19, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on social media that “the wolf” was “fired 2 weeks ago,” and the DoDEA notified Liberty Counsel the next day that a review was ongoing, and they “severed the employment relationship with the individual referenced in your letter and the individual no longer has access to Ft Bragg.”

“We commend Secretary Pete Hegseth for confirming that this male teacher is no longer grooming children at the Fort Bragg U.S. Army post,” responded LC Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “Exposing military children to this disturbing behavior is harmful, detracts from military readiness by distracting parents, and violates Title VII, Title IX, and numerous other policies. The Department of War Education Activity may want to consider a task force to root out dangerous gender ideology from its schools. There is no place in schools for this gross and disturbing behavior.”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

The Trump administration has taken steps to depoliticize public education, including by ordering the elimination of federal funds to schools that continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and by reversing the Biden administration’s infusion of gender ideology into Title IX rules.

The administration has also taken steps to roll back politicization of the military, by reinstating soldiers who had been discharged over COVID shots with their former ranks, back pay, and benefits; reestablishing a ban on service members afflicted with gender dysphoria; and ordering the elimination of “Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion” (DEI) programs from the military and discharge of service members afflicted with gender confusion. The administration has also banned LGBT “Pride” and “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) flags from being flown at U.S. embassies and other State Department facilities, and ended observation of all identity-based “cultural awareness” months.

