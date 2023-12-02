Pentagon data shows heart failure spiked nearly 1,000% among pilots in 2022: whistleblower

Lieutenant Ted Macie says he found major spikes in several heart-related ailments over the previous five-year average among pilots, including heart failure (973%) and cardiomyopathy (152%).

(LifeSiteNews) — New data from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) provides further evidence that the COVID-19 shots carry significant health risks, including multiple heart issues.

Lieutenant Ted Macie is an active-duty officer with the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps who serves as a health administrator and medical recruiter. His wife Mara Macie is running for Congress in Florida’s Fifth District. Both have been speaking out against the Pentagon’s COVID jab mandate and its treatment of service members who objected.

In a video uploaded to social media, Lt. Macie cited a July letter from U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness Gilbert Cisneros Jr. acknowledging the authenticity of previously exposed data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), which shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

That data was first brought to light in January 2022 by attorney Thomas Renz during a COVID shot hearing arranged by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). At the time, Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Surveillance Division spokesman Peter Graves attempted to dismiss the data’s significance by claiming that a conveniently timed “data corruption” glitch made the pre-2021 numbers appear far lower than the actual numbers of cases for those years, an explanation that left-wing “fact-checking” outfit PolitiFact took at face value.

In his July letter to Sen. Johnson, Cisneros acknowledged that Pentagon officials’ attempts to replicate the whistleblower analysis found “similar” results but argued that the cause “was more likely to be infection and not COVID-19 vaccination,” given 2021 case rates of 69.8 among those with prior infection but just 21.7 among the jabbed. However, Johnson noted that that analysis did not include data for members who were both jabbed and infected, prompting the undersecretary to admit the data was incomplete.

“I went in today, I’m doing the same thing, five-year average, however, I’m comparing it to 2022. And I only am using fixed-wing pilots and helicopter pilots on active-duty,” Lt. Macie then said. He found major spikes in several heart-related ailments over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (36%), ischemic heart disease (69%), pulmonary heart disease (62%), heart failure (973%), cardiomyopathy (152%), and other non-specified heart diseases (63%).

Lt. Macie later told the Gateway Pundit that Navy officials’ reaction to these findings has been “slow rolling everything” and “denying anything is happening.” He added that Congress’s reaction has also been “abysmal.”

Thousands of servicemembers were treated with "disrespect" and fired because of "tyranny," yet citing recruitment challenges as a reason this should be a priority diminishes the sentiment. There is a complete lack of trust in the military "leadership" among those who were… https://t.co/qDxywoq5q9 — Mara Macie (@MaraMacie) November 27, 2023

“There is a complete lack of trust in the military ‘leadership’ among those who were not only involuntarily separated, but also those who walked away (including just shy of retirement), those who fought from within but were flagged for promotion, those who didn’t want to take the shot but were coerced, and us family members who have been told that our community’s mental and physical health is important to that alleged leadership,” Mara Macie said on X.

“Accountability is the only answer,” she continued. “Every single voice of servicemembers who suffered because of these ILLEGAL mandates should be heard before Congress. Every single military ‘leader’ who was informed by servicemembers presenting them with the law and still did nothing should be investigated until we remove all those who put their careers above the mental and physical safety of our servicemembers and their families.”

The COVID shots, developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time that vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, continue to be dogged by public concern over evidence of harmful side effects, which the federal government has been largely uninterested in pursuing.

Until last December, President Joe Biden’s Pentagon leaders enforced COVID-19 shot mandates on American service men and women, provoking almost 40 lawsuits and threatening soldier and pilot shortages potentially adding up to tens of thousands, contributing to broader ongoing problems of force strength, troop morale, and public confidence.

“Military leaders broke the law and violated the constitutional rights of individual service members during the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” active-duty U.S. Navy Commander Robert A. Green Jr. wrote in an October LifeSiteNews op-ed. “Ultimately, over 8,400 service members were involuntarily discharged, many with severe charges of misconduct on their records and many with Other Than Honorable (OTH) service characterizations. No military leaders were held accountable.”

The military jab mandate was ultimately rescinded, but without reinstatement or back pay for service members ousted while it was in effect.

