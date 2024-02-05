Pentagon sued for details of alleged CIA scheme to ‘get rid’ of President Trump in 2017

Officials with government watchdog Judicial Watch confirmed they are pursuing a FOIA case against the Defense Department over reports from a military officer 'to his superiors regarding an alleged conversation' about 'getting rid' of Trump.

(WND News Center) — The federal government is being sued for the details of an alleged CIA scheme to “get rid” of President Trump.

Officials with government watchdog Judicial Watch confirmed in a statement they are pursuing a Freedom of Information Act case against the Defense Department over reports from a military officer “to his superiors regarding an alleged conversation.”

That reportedly happened around January 2017 and involved CIA analysts Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko.

And it concerned a plan to “get rid” of then-President Trump.

The case is seeking access to “any and all reports submitted by a U.S. military officer assigned to the National Security Council to his superiors relating to a conversation he overheard circa January 2017 at an ‘all-hands’ NSC staff meeting between CIA analysts Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko regarding trying to ‘get rid’ of then-President Trump, as discussed in a January 22, 2020 Real Clear Investigations article…”

The case also seeks records about any investigations about that alleged conversation, and emails and communications to and from members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about those discussions.

According to the Real Clear Investigations article, “Barely two weeks after Donald Trump took office, Eric Ciaramella – the CIA analyst whose name was recently linked in a tweet by the president and mentioned by lawmakers as the anonymous ‘whistleblower’ who touched off Trump’s impeachment – was overheard in the White House discussing with another staffer how to remove the newly elected president from office, according to former colleagues.”

The report said both Ciaramella and Misko were “Obama administration holdovers working in the Trump White House on foreign policy and national security issues. And both expressed anger over Trump’s new ‘America First’ foreign policy, a sea change from President Obama’s approach to international affairs.”

The watchdog confirmed it was an “unidentified military staffer” who was sitting near Ciaramella and Misko and heard their discussion “about toppling Trump,” the organization reported.

“After Flynn briefed [the staff] about what ‘America First’ foreign policy means, Ciaramella turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’” the staffer said. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’”

The military source, on condition of anonymity, said, “By ‘taking him out,’ they meant removing him from office by any means necessary. They were triggered by Trump’s and Flynn’s vision for the world. This was the first ‘all hands’ [staff meeting] where they got to see Trump’s national security team, and they were huffing and puffing throughout the briefing any time Flynn said something they didn’t like about ‘America First.’”

“The intelligence community targeted Trump for removal for daring to question Biden family corruption and election interference tied to Ukraine and Burisma,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “The Biden Defense Department’s sitting for over a year on a simple FOIA request on the Deep State targeting of Trump is a cover-up plain and simple.”

Real Clear Investigations said Misko later left the White House to join Adam Schiff in a scheme in impeach Trump.

In December 2019 Judicial Watch sued the DOJ and CIA for communications between Ciaramella and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI attorney Lisa Page, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and/or the Special Counsel’s Office. In both cases the government refused to produce records, “refusing to confirm or deny the existence or non-existence of responsive records” because “confirming or denying the existence or non-existence of responsive records would reveal information protected by the CIA Act, namely the existence or non-existence of an employment relationship between the Agency and Mr. Ciaramella.”

