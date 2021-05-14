News

Pentecost novena to the Holy Spirit starts today

This novena is still the only novena officially prescribed by the Church, and we need it now more than ever.
Fri May 14, 2021 - 5:20 pm EST
Featured Image
Fresco depicting Pentecost Shutterstock
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The novena to the Holy Spirit in preparation for Pentecost begins today. This novena is the oldest of all novenas since it was first made at the direction of Our Lord Himself when He sent His apostles back to Jerusalem to await the coming of the Holy Spirit on the first Pentecost. It is still the only novena officially prescribed by the Church, and we need it now more than ever.

It is common to pray this novena for the gifts of the Holy Spirit: wisdom, knowledge, understanding, counsel, piety, fortitude, holy fear of the Lord. Here’s another list of prayer intentions.

Readers may join Divine Mercy For America’s novena HERE.

  catholic, divine mercy for america, pentecost novena

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article