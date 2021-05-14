Pentecost novena to the Holy Spirit starts today

May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The novena to the Holy Spirit in preparation for Pentecost begins today. This novena is the oldest of all novenas since it was first made at the direction of Our Lord Himself when He sent His apostles back to Jerusalem to await the coming of the Holy Spirit on the first Pentecost. It is still the only novena officially prescribed by the Church, and we need it now more than ever.

It is common to pray this novena for the gifts of the Holy Spirit: wisdom, knowledge, understanding, counsel, piety, fortitude, holy fear of the Lord. Here’s another list of prayer intentions.

Readers may join Divine Mercy For America’s novena HERE.