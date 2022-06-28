People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier says he’s willing to reopen abortion ‘debate’ in Canada

'Unlike all establishment parties, the People’s Party welcomes a debate on this issue. It’s time to join the civilized world,' Bernier stressed.

(LifeSiteNews) — Federal leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier launched a petition for Canadians to sign to show their support for reopening the debate on abortion.

“Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme court … the Supreme Court’s decision respects the American Constitution and lets the state legislate on abortion,” Bernier stated in a video posted Friday to social media.

"Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme court … the Supreme Court's decision respects the American Constitution and lets the state legislate on abortion," Bernier stated in a video posted Friday to social media.

“In Canada, under our Constitution, the federal government has jurisdiction over the Criminal Code, our Supreme Court decriminalized abortion a long time ago, there is no law restricting abortion in Canada. For that, we need a political debate,” Bernier added.

“Unlike all establishment parties, the People’s Party welcomes a debate on this issue. It’s time to join the civilized world,” stressed the politician, providing a link to a petition Canadians can sign showing they too want a debate on abortion.

Bernier went on to explain that while the People’s Party does “not have an official policy on abortion,” his party will allow “a free vote” for Members of Parliament to “follow their conscience” on this issue.

While Bernier himself is pro-abortion, he has long stated he supports a ban on sex-selective abortions and late-term abortions, both of which are currently permitted in Canada.

As mentioned by Bernier, all major political parties on the federal level have taken a status quo position on abortion in recent years, with past leaders for the Conservative Party of Canada vowing to keep the abortion debate closed.

However, in the current race for Conservative Party leadership, candidate Leslyn Lewis is avowedly pro-life and, like Bernier, favors an “open” debate on abortion.

In a platform update posted to her website last Friday, Lewis wrote that “with the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade today, it does not take a soothsayer to know how the (Trudeau) Liberals will run in the next election. It will be all about abortion.”

“We have a choice. We can try what our party has done in the last several elections and run from the issue, letting the Liberals set the agenda, or we can be the voice of unity and take control of the conversation,” Lewis wrote.

“One way or another, this conversation is going to happen, and our party can choose to respectfully set the tone, or we can let ourselves be hapless bystanders once again. I am ready for this conversation.”

Outside of the People’s Party and Conservative Party, all other parties, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, support radical pro-abortion policies, including the destruction of an unborn baby in the womb up until the moment of birth.

In May, on the day before thousands of Canadians defended life in the nation’s capital at the 2022 March for Life, Trudeau’s government announced millions of dollars in funding to pro-abortion groups.

Abortion was first decriminalized in Canada in 1969 by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) and has been available throughout all nine months of pregnancy since 1988.

