Persecuted UK pro-lifer Isabel Vaughan-Spruce receives Pennsylvania Freedom Medal

(LifeSiteNews) — British pro-life activist Isabel Vaughan-Spruce has been given a prestigious award by a Pennsylvania lawmaker.

On social media platform X, Vaughan-Spruce announced Tuesday that GOP state Senator Doug Mastriano awarded her the Pennsylvania Freedom Medal for her work defending the unborn.

“This is a huge honor and such a kind and thoughtful gesture. Thank you to all those who recognize, uphold and defend true liberty!” she said.

So grateful to Senator @dougmastriano for the Pennsylvania Freedom Medal. This is a huge honour and such a kind and thoughtful gesture. Thank you to all those who recognise, uphold and defend true liberty! pic.twitter.com/hDqvmHuDU4 — Isabel Vaughan-Spruce (@IsabelVSpruce) March 17, 2026

Mastriano drew attention to Vaughan-Spruce’s plight earlier this month.

“In the United Kingdom, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was detained by police for standing outside an abortion facility. She wasn’t shouting. She wasn’t blocking anyone. She wasn’t holding signs,” Mastriano said on X. “She was simply praying quietly in her mind.”

In 2025, Vaughan-Spruce was charged by West Midlands Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for the simple act of standing in the vicinity of an abortion center. Her case marked the first time a person has been accused of violating the country’s new abortion “buffer zone” law, which went into effect in October 2024 under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023. The law prohibits “influencing” anyone’s decision to access, provide, or facilitate abortion services within 150 meters of an abortion center. Notably, it does not mention silent prayer. Yet Vaughan-Spruce is now facing criminal consequences for doing precisely that.

A video posted on the X account of ADF International reveals the latest harassment Vaughan-Spruce has endured. The footage shows a policeman telling her that to stand “directly outside” the clinic is illegal.

🚨BREAKING: UK Christian, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, has been criminally charged AGAIN For standing, praying silently, holding pro-life views in her mind within 150m of an abortion facility This is the FIRST case under the new “buffer zones” law Is silent prayer really a CRIME? pic.twitter.com/DgtfRPzdUb — ADF International (@ADFIntl) December 17, 2025

Mastriano noted Vaughan-Spruce’s heroism in the face of persecution in the words he wrote on her award.

“Through your efforts, you have made a profound difference in your community and across Pennsylvania, leaving a legacy that resonates across generations and into eternity,” it reads.

A follow-up post on Facebook explained that the founder of Pennsylvania, William Penn, was an Englishman who would have supported her efforts.

“Penn understood something modern governments increasingly forget: Faith is not a privilege granted by rulers. It is a right endowed by God,” he said. “When prayer is treated as a crime, freedom itself is under attack.”

Vaughan-Spruce is no stranger to the police. In November 2022, she was arrested while standing silently on the sidewalk in Birmingham. When officers questioned her, she explained, “I might be praying in my head, but I’ve said nothing out loud.” That arrest — also captured on video — went viral and sparked international outrage.

Weeks later, she was arrested again for the “thoughtcrime” of silent prayer. At the time, a total of six police officers attended the scene, with one confirming to her that “you’ve said you’re engaging in prayer, which is the offense.”

Her case marks the first time a person has been accused of violating the country’s new abortion “buffer zone” law that went into effect in October 2024 under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023.

Despite the harassment, Vaughan-Spruce continues to quietly yet boldly witness to the truth of the evil of abortion in her country. Pro-lifers the world over should replicate her admirable efforts and offer up prayers for her this Lenten season as she continues to endure this heavy trial, all for saving lives.

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