Pete Hegseth delivers powerful pro-life, anti-woke, ‘Christ is King’ speech

'I commit to you that I and we should never allow any group, no matter how large or small, to silence us from speaking the capital-T Truth: Christ is King,' declared Hegseth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Trump administration Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a powerful pro-Christian, pro-life, anti-woke message that was frequently punctuated by extended thunderous applause and cheers on Thursday in Nashville.

Hegesth offered his remarks at the National Religious Broadcasters’ “International Christian Media Convention.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump, the military once again supports and trains our troops and tends to their spiritual health,” explained Hegseth. “We train our troops—we no longer trans our troops.”

“Gone is godless and divisive DEI,” said Hegseth. “Gone is gender-bending equity and quotas. Gone is climate change worship to a false god.”

“We are one military, one fighting force, one nation under God,” said the Secretary of War.

“We are not in ‘Woke We Trust,’ we are in ‘God We Trust,’” he added.

Hegseth then offered a series of personal “observations” that met with enthusiastic approval from the crowd.

Protecting the God-given life of an unborn baby is not political. It is biblical. Protecting our borders from criminals who steal from us, assault our loved ones, and poison our citizens is not political. It’s biblical. Protecting women and children from being trafficked for sexual slavery is not political. It is biblical. Standing guard over our children rather than letting them be taught perverse sexual practices or sharing a locker room with men pretending to be women is not political. It’s biblical. Protecting our culture and our religion from godless ideologies and pagan religions [is] not political. It’s biblical.

“As long as I have breath, I commit to you that I and we should never allow any group, no matter how large or small, to silence us from speaking the capital-T Truth: Christ is King. He died for our sins. We are forgiven,” he declared as the crowd erupted in applause.

“He will come again in glory. Amen,” proclaimed Hegseth as he concluded his speech.

