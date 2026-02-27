Pete Hegseth tells Scouting America to drop DEI, pro-transgender policies or lose military support

The Department of War is demanding that the former Boys Scouts of America reverse its policies that allow ‘transgender’ members and promote radical leftist ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Department of War has demanded in no uncertain terms that Scouting America – formerly the Boy Scouts – drop all vestiges of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, gender ideology, transgenderism, and all other woke policies or risk losing the longtime support it has enjoyed from the U.S. military.

“The Department of War has officially put Scouting America on notice,” said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a video released on social media. “It’s time to get back to basics — and DoW (the Department of War) is leading the charge.”

The Department of War has officially put Scouting America on notice. It’s time to get back to basics — and DoW is leading the charge. pic.twitter.com/EnY9mvaFLX — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 27, 2026

Hegseth spoke about the enormous influence that the Boy Scouts of America previously had on the nation, contributing to the development of six boys who later became presidents of the United States and 11 of the 12 men who walked on the moon.

“Boy Scout training focused on responsible citizenship, character and leadership development, patriotism, personal fitness, self reliance, faith, and a wide range of outdoor skills,” said Hegseth. “After 2012, however, the Boy Scouts lost their way, and a once great organization became gravely wounded. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — DEI — crept in.”

“The name was changed to ‘Scouting America.’ Girls were accepted,” he noted. “Scouting became an organization that no longer supported and celebrated boys.”

Hegseth said that the Scouts’ former focus on God as the Ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and Earth-centered pagan religions while welcoming “the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership. Along the way, standards were lowered and merit destroyed in favor of an insidious, radical, woke ideology that is anti-America and anti-American.”

Hegseth explained that the current policies of Scouting America violate President Trump’s Executive Order 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

Hegseth listed five major reforms in which the organization must demonstrate having made substantial progress in six months:

“No more DEI. Zero.” “The citizen in society Merit Badge that encouraged Scouts to explore Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and identity … and then asked those scouts to engage in activism on those topics — that badge has been discontinued.” “Scouting America will modify its policy to make clear that membership will be based solely on biological sex at birth and not gender identity. … Scouting will also make clear that biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together. Toilets, showers, tents, anywhere like that.” “Scouting America will honor those who serve by waiving the registration fees for children of active duty, guard, and reserve families. Should have happened a long time ago.” “Scouting America will introduce a new military service merit badge.”

The requirements for earning the new merit badge will be announced at a later date.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Department of War and Scouting America, a Pentagon-appointed, uniformed officer, or full-time employee “designated liaison” will serve as primary liaison to Scouting America.

“These, and other changes that Scouting America’s leadership committed to [at the Pentagon] will hopefully result in a rededication to the foundational ideals that have defined scouting for generations: duty to God and country, leadership, character and service,” said Hegseth.

“The onus is squarely on Scouting America to deliver,” said Hegseth. “The Department’s support for Scouting America is contingent on them making substantial progress toward reaching these and many other positive changes in the next six months.”

“Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts as originally founded, a group that develops boys into men,” declared Hegseth.

While Hegseth condemned transgenderism and gender identity during his presentation, no mention was made regarding whether the Pentagon would sanction Scouting America’s policy allowing active homosexuals to serve as scout leaders.

Share









