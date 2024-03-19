Peter McCullough calls out both Biden, Trump for ‘willful blindness’ on COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. McCullough said that deaths attributable to the COVID shots are 'grossly underreported, probably 30 to one,' with the actual death toll 'likely' as high as 'about 550,000,' and that both Biden and Trump are too focused on issues other than health.

PHOENIX (LifeSiteNews) – Cardiologist and prominent COVID establishment critic Dr. Peter McCullough is publicly lamenting that neither of the American people’s major options for President of the United States this year are interested in getting to the bottom of the dark side of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines.

Testifying March 15 at the Arizona State Capitol, McCullough said that deaths attributable to the COVID shots are “grossly underreported, probably 30 to one,” with the actual death toll “likely” as high as “about 550,000.”

Despite this harrowing possibility, he said, “our two major presidential candidates are the same on this issue. They are completely, willfully blind to what’s happened to Americans. They’re focused on other issues outside of the health, the welfare, and actually the survival of their own people. The same is true worldwide.”

NOW: Dr. McCullough Calls Out Trump for Being ‘Willfully Blind’ to Vaccine Injuries and Deaths “Our two major presidential candidates are the same on this issue. They are completely, willfully blind to what’s happened to Americans. They’re focused on other issues outside of the… pic.twitter.com/hTdvrBqx3P — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 15, 2024

A significant body of evidence links significant risks to the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Among it, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,231 deaths, 214,906 hospitalizations, 21,524 heart attacks, and 28,214 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of February 23, among other ailments (U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting).

Despite this evidence, both Trump and President Joe Biden are staunch supporters of the vaccine, with Biden having attempted to mandate it for soldiers, healthcare workers, and even private citizens in the first years of his term. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the private employee mandate while upholding the healthcare mandate in January 2022; in December of that year, the U.S. House of Representatives forced the Pentagon to end the military mandate, albeit without reinstatement and back pay for those ousted for refusing to comply.

While no longer a prominent discussion topic now that the CDC admits COVID may be treated similarly to other respiratory viruses and many private institutions are dropping their own mandates, Biden still touts the vaccine on occasion, most recently declaring in his annual State of the Union address that the “vaccine that saved us from COVID” is “now being used to beat cancer.” His administration has also urged social networks to censor user content about the dangers and ineffectiveness of the shots.

Meanwhile, Trump has consistently opposed vaccine mandates but has just as consistently stood by the vaccine itself as a landmark achievement of his administration while dismissing any suggestion that it was anything less than a “miracle.”

Since leaving office, he repeatedly promoted the jab as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” even accusing hesitant supporters of “playing right into their (the left’s) hands,” all the while stressing that he never supported mandating them. The negative reception to such comments got him to drop the subject for a while, though in July 2022 he complained that “we did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention. But I’m still proud of that word, because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it. But I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”

In January 2023, he dismissed potential safety issues by suggesting that “problems” were in “relatively small numbers” while stressing that “some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide.” At the time, mRNA technology pioneer and prominent COVID establishment critic Dr. Robert Malone revealed that he once filmed a video meant to encourage Trump to change his mind on the subject, but it had “no impact.”

That June, Trump brushed off an audience member who told him “we have lost people because you supported the jab,” answering that “everybody wanted a vaccine at that time,” “I was able to do something that nobody else could have done,” “I never was for mandates,” and “there’s a big portion of the country that thinks that was a great thing.” He repeated that answer in an interview the same month with Fox News’s Bret Baier, lamenting that “as a Republican, it’s not a great thing to talk about, because for some reason it’s just not” and stressing he had no regrets about his administration’s overall COVID response.

Trump’s COVID record is seen as one of the former president’s biggest vulnerabilities as he seeks to return to the White House, with his refusal to admit error stoking concerns about how different a second administration would be. Yet with significant backing from Republican officeholders and conservative media, he easily dominated the early primary states, convincing his Republican opponents Ron DeSantis (one of the GOP’s only prominent jab opponents) and Vivek Ramaswamy to drop out in January and Nikki Haley to do the same in early March.

Polls currently show Trump leading Biden for the November election, although voters also say that potential convictions in Trump’s various ongoing criminal trials will make them less likely to support him, which Democrat strategists are banking on keeping the deeply-unpopular Biden palatable enough to moderate voters to prevail.

The third-party candidacy of former Democrat and environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be a wild card, given he appeals both to Democrats who want a more mentally capable and seemingly less extreme liberal, and Republicans who prefer his opposition to the medical establishment, including his outspoken criticism of the COVID shots and vaccines more generally.

At the moment, the aforementioned polls have Kennedy drawing roughly the same number of votes from the two major candidates, leaving Trump with a narrow lead. But given how close many are predicting the election to be, concern persists over how even small defections could impact the outcome.

“Trump absolutely needs all of his base to turn out in November to overcome election-rigging and corporate state media lies whispered through the television in the ears of normies who barely pay attention to politics save for one month every four years,” PJ Media journalist Ben Bartee wrote. “This is not my personal crusade; millions and millions of his supporters have not forgotten about the criminal rush to market of the so-called ‘vaccines’; many of them have family members who died or were themselves maimed.”

