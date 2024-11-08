Peter McCullough urges Trump to pull dangerous COVID shots from the market, citing injuries, deaths

Cardiologist and COVID establishment critic Dr. Peter McCullough is calling on returning President Donald Trump to put a complete stop to the COVID shots he approved in his previous administration, warning that they are both dangerous and unnecessary.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardiologist and prominent COVID establishment critic Dr. Peter McCullough is calling on returning President Donald Trump to put a complete stop on the COVID-19 shots his previous administration approved once he returns to the White House, calling them both unnecessary and dangerous.

“The COVID-19 vaccine should be pulled from the market,” McCullough said Thursday, Just the News reports, citing cases of injury, disability, and even death. “They have not had the safety track record America wanted to see.”

“The viral infection [from COVID itself] is like the common cold now,” he added. “So they’re not clinically indicated. They’re not medically necessary. They should be removed from the market.”

McCullough has long argued against the safety and effectiveness of the COVID shots, based both on his own research and highlighting the work of others overlooked by the mainstream. In March, he lamented that both major presidential candidates were “completely, willfully blind to what’s happened to Americans” from the shots.

A large body of evidence backs his warnings about the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports at least 38,068 deaths, 218,646 hospitalizations, 22,002 heart attacks, and 28,706 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of October 25, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID shots, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 jabs, and offered several theories for a causal link.

Yet Trump has consistently stood by the COVID shots, lamenting their unpopularity among his base and falsely insisting they saved millions of lives. When pressed on their performance in September, he granted, “I think they’re doing studies on the vaccines that we’re gonna find out. And it’ll come out one way or the other.”

Since then, observers have been looking hard for any clues they can find as to how the next Trump administration will handle the issue. Days before the election, Trump’s running mate and Vice President-elect JD Vance strongly criticized the COVID injections in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, but the conversation did not delve into what the administration’s policy will be.

Many have hoped that the addition of prominent vaccine opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Trump’s campaign team would mark a shift, but while Trump has promised to give Kennedy broad discretion on health issues in his administration, so far his focus has instead been on issues such as potentially harmful chemicals in food, and since the election, unconfirmed reports have emerged that some in the Trump camp are harboring cold feet about Kennedy’s comments about conventional vaccines.

During a recent interview with CNN, Trump’s presidential transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick said Kennedy would not have a formal agency position but would instead be given the necessary data to prove his suspicions. Lutnick also relayed how Kennedy convinced him of the thesis that conventional vaccines cause autism, but did not discuss the Trump team’s current position on the COVID shots.

