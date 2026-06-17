Peter Thiel to host secretive retreat for global elites about AI: report

Peter Thiel’s group Dialog will be hosting Ted Cruz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other government and business leaders at a retreat in Ireland this August, according to leaked information.

WICKLOW, Ireland (LifeSiteNews) – Tech investor Peter Thiel will be hosting a private retreat for more than 200 global elites in government, business, and technology in August, according to a new leak.

Wired reports it has independently verified information first brought to light by Swiss “hacktivist” Maia Arson Crimew concerning an August 12–16 retreat for Dialog, a private group founded by Thiel in 2006.

The leak reveals 222 attendees for this year’ s retreat, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), NATO supreme allied commander for Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, former Federal Reserve governor and current Bank of England Financial Policy Committee member Randy Kroszner, Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt, CATO Institute president Peter Goettler, Koch Foundation executive director Ryan Stowers, various Google executives, religious and business leaders, celebrities, and more.

Event session titles include “Money (Does?) Buy Happiness,” “Bring Back Nuclear,” “Navigating WWIII,” “Battlefield Technologies,” “How’s Your Sex Life,” “Build-a-Cult,” and “Build-a-Party.”

“What ties the roster together more than any title or office is a shared preoccupation with artificial intelligence, longevity, and the near future,” Wired reports. “Asked on a sign-up form to predict the future, registrants returned again and again to the same theme: that AI will reorder work, war, education, and belief within a few years. Several foresee mass labor displacement and a swing back toward unions and government programs; others predict an ‘AI winter,’ domestic terrorism targeting data centers, criminal defendants choosing AI lawyers over public defenders, or religious revival provoked by the disruption.”

The secretive nature of Dialog’s activities fuels concerned speculation that elites may be gathering off-the-record not for candid, thorough examination of the AI’s promise and pitfalls, but for how to exploit the technology for nefarious purposes, such as supplanting individual choice, replacing human workers, effectively erasing personal privacy, and outsourcing discernment of true or false information.

As for Thiel, a Republican investor who co-founded data analytics giant Palantir, questions have long swirled over the extent of his influence over politics. He was an early backer of future Vice President JD Vance, who in his new book credits Thiel with helping him return to faith, despite Thiel being homosexual and socially liberal. He is also known to have a fascination with the subject of the Antichrist.

Palantir has become a key contractor with President Donald Trump’s second administration, which relies on its technology on a wide variety of tasks, from military targeting and drone footage analysis to tracking of illegal immigrant movements and federal employee data sharing.

Earlier this month, the watchdog group Public Citizen found that Palantir received more than $1 billion in new or expanded government contracts since donating to Trump’s White House ballroom reconstruction project.

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