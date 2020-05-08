Petition against mandatory coronavirus vaccination goes viral

May 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite’s petition rejecting mandatory coronavirus vaccination has gone viral — already attracting more than 56,000 signatures since its launch about 24 hours ago.

“This global petition is growing massively,” said Gualberto Garcia Jones, LifeSite’s director of advocacy. “The fact that so many people have signed shows there is deep unease about this around the world.”

Addressed to policymakers at all levels of government, the petition makes it clear that the government does not have the authority to force an adult or his children to be vaccinated** against the coronavirus.

This petition is necessary because of the recent suggestions made by a variety of policymakers and “influencers” around the world supporting coronavirus vaccination.

For example:

California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, just yesterday, said he thinks society can fully re-open only after a vaccine for the coronavirus has been produced.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been “reflecting on” the implications of a protocol forcing all Canadians to be vaccinated.

Arch-globalist Bill Gates, who seems to believe that being a billionaire somehow confers expertise in a vast array of topics, has also asserted that society will not return to “normal” until widespread vaccination for the coronavirus has taken place.

“Of course, we believe that people of good will can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of vaccination against the coronavirus,” said Garcia Jones. “But, we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.”

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Sign the petition here.

It is a fact that there is now a rush by “Big Pharma” to produce a new coronavirus vaccine.

“Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for new world order ideologues, or ‘Big Pharma,’ in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus,” states the petition.

This petition calls on policymakers to be cool-headed in this regard, not allowing the rush to produce a new vaccine to itself become the driving force behind a vaccination program.

CLICK HERE to read and sign the petition.

** While LifeSite opposes immorally produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize that many have general concerns about vaccines but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. The position that we take is that government absolutely does not possess that authority to force adults and their children to take a coronavirus vaccine.