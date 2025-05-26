PETITION: Ask Leo XIV to abandon Traditionis Custodes, liberate TLM

'The faithful who are drawn to it are not rebels—they are Catholics who love the Church and want to worship as the saints did.'

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a petition for Catholics to ask for restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass to be rescinded.

Titled, “Ask Pope Leo XIV to abandon Traditionis Custodes and lift all suppressions of the Latin Mass,” the petition makes note of the recent news out of Charlotte, North Carolina, in which Bishop Michael T. Martin announced that all TLMs celebrated in diocesan parish churches will be halted as of July 8, 2025.

“This is not just a liturgical policy shift—it is a spiritual displacement,” reads the petition. “For years, the TLM has flourished in Charlotte, drawing increasing numbers of faithful. The reverence, sacred music, and continuity with centuries of Catholic tradition have enriched parishes and inspired vocations.”

“Yet now, under the shadow of Traditionis Custodes, these thriving communities are being pushed to the margins—literally and spiritually,” the petition notes.

The petition says that “Pope Leo XIV must hear from faithful Catholics across the world” that the “TLM is not a threat to unity” but that “it is a living treasure of the Church.”

“The faithful who are drawn to it are not rebels—they are Catholics who love the Church and want to worship as the saints did,” it continues.

Concluding, the petition ask for those concerned to “respectfully urge Pope Leo XIV to abandon the unjust restrictions of Traditionis Custodes, and to allow the TLM to flourish again.”

