Petition asks for fourth presidential debate focused on pro-life, family issues

September 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews and the Ruth Institute have launched a petition calling for an additional presidential debate to be held focusing on family issues, the cornerstone of American life.

“Everything begins with the family. Everything depends on the family. It impacts every area of life,” the petition reads.

“A strong economy depends on the next generation learning the virtues of hard work and discipline in the family. Strong national defense requires individuals who are willing to sacrifice for their families, even more than the national interest.”

Three debates are scheduled on September 29, October 15, and October 22, to cover public health, including COVID-19, public safety, the economy, and defense/foreign policy.

But Ruth Institute President Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D., says that there must be a debate focused on family issues, because “the decline of the family is at the root of most of our problems.”

“Honestly, I’m shocked that we even have to state this obvious point: Every human life begins with a family. Every significant challenge the United States faces can be improved by strengthening the family,” she said.

At such a debate, voters could hear clear answers on important questions from the two men bidding to become president. The debate could address questions such as:

What do you intend to do about the horror of legalized abortion? What are your views on sex-selection abortion and disability-selection abortion? What are your views on medically unnecessary surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minor children? Would your administration declare pornography a public health crisis, as 16 states have already done?

Morse points out that the breakdown of the family and the over-sexualization of society create massive problems which affect the economy, the criminal justice system, public health, education, and even national defense.

“The rioting in our cities is in part the result of family breakdown,” she said.

“We’re calling for one debate focused exclusively on what the candidates will do to support the family.”

Morse says that unless pro-family advocates raise their voices then issues like marriage, the right to life, parental rights in education and health, sex education in schools, pornography, population control, and declining fertility will be overlooked entirely or treated as an afterthought during this election.

“We believe this is the first time such a debate has been proposed by anyone,” Morse said. “We at the Ruth Institute and our friends at LifePetitions think it’s about time.”

