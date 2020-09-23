Petition asks Lubbock City Council to declare their city a sanctuary for the unborn

PETITION: Stop Planned Parenthood from Opening in Lubbock, Texas! Sign the petition here.

September 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Texas Right to Life and LifeSiteNews have partnered to launch a petition calling on the Lubbock City Council to declare their city a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Since Planned Parenthood’s Lubbock facilities closed in 2013 as a result of laws passed by the Texas Legislature, it is estimated that at least 1,000 babies have been saved from abortion there. However, Planned Parenthood is slated to reopen by the end of the year – and wealthy pro-abortion leftists have pledged $9 million dollars to help them do it.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (R) has voiced opposition to declaring the city a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Mayor Pope compared preventing Planned Parenthood from reopening in Lubbock to preventing a supermarket or church from opening within the city limits, even though Planned Parenthood does nothing to help the community. In fact, Planned Parenthood does the exact opposite: Planned Parenthood ends lives instead of nourishing and sustaining them.

If Lubbock becomes a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, it will join the ranks of 13 other Texas pro-life sanctuary cities.

As a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, Lubbock could give legal protection to its preborn citizens and stand for life at the local level. Furthermore, Lubbock could protect vulnerable women and preborn babies from being exploited or killed by Planned Parenthood.

If you haven’t signed it already, please SIGN this petition urging the Lubbock City Council to make their city a Sanctuary City for the Unborn and share it with your friends, relatives, and colleagues.