Petition boycotting Disney kids’ movie for pushing LGBT agenda surges past 50K

March 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Earlier this week, LifeSite’s petition calling for a boycott of the new Disney movie “Onward” hit 50,000 signatures. Since reaching that milestone, the number of signatures has only continued to grow, now standing at 53,000.

The petition, addressed to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, calls on parents and grandparents to boycott the new film which is the studio's first animated movie with an openly homosexual character.

“Onward,” which opens in U.S. theaters today, features a purple cyclops police officer, Officer Specter, who, in addition to being one-eyed and purple, is also an open lesbian.

“53,000 signers represent a whole section of society which is fed up at having loose morals and dangerous, sexually-charged ideas foisted on us by Hollywood,” said Scott Schittl, one of the campaign’s organizers. “People go to the movies to be entertained, not indoctrinated.”

Although Disney has pushed the LGBT agenda before with suggestive matter in other releases, the inclusion of an openly homosexual character in an animated film is indicative of the latest initiative by LGBT activists.

“Beginning late last year, we have seen homosexuality and transgenderism pushed hard in children’s films and series, as well as formerly ‘family-friendly’ entertainment,” Schittl said. “First Hallmark, then Sesame Street, and now Disney…Parents are rightly alarmed, and, by this petition, we’re letting Disney know that we’re not taking it anymore.”

Since LifeSite launched the petition, other conservative, pro-family advocacy organizations, like One Million Moms and CitizenGO, have also launched similar petitions.

Many petition signers have also written in, saying that they will no longer support any companies that support or allow this kind of indoctrination of their children and grandchildren.

