Petition demands Conservative MPs oppose new Canadian euthanasia law

December 1, 2020, (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is petitioning Canada's members of Parliament to reject expanding provisions for euthanasia in Bill C-7. The petition is focusing on 40 Conservative Party MPs who supported this Bill in its Second Reading in late October.

According to Canada’s Department of Justice, “Bill C-7 would amend the Criminal Code to permit MAID [medical assistance in dying] for individuals whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.”

In order to “qualify” for MAID, a person must, “have a grievous and irremediable medical condition (in other words, a serious illness, disease or disability)” according to the BC Cancer website.

The petition reads: “Our elected Members of Parliament should be discussing how to help our disabled, elderly and young people with greater provision for homecare, palliative care, and mental health support, rather than encouraging our most vulnerable to kill themselves with our government's help and endorsement.”

An alarming aspect of the bill is that it only requires the signature of one witness, which could include a paid caretaker, paving the way for abuse and coercion.

Disability rights activist Taylor Hyatt, when asked about the impact of Bill C-7 told the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada: “Bill C-7 (and its predecessor, Bill C-14) has caused all levels of society to question more subtly whether my existence might be too much to bear...Bill C-7 allows decisionmakers with no experience of disability and its related societal barriers – but who have authority and power that people with disabilities lack – to make judgments about whether living with one is worthwhile, or even possible.”

