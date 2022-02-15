LifeSite launches campaign to stop Fr. James Martin from pushing LGBT ideology in Virginia diocese

Fr. James Martin is due to speak at an online event hosted by Richmond Diocese, February 23.

RICHMOND (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is urging Catholics to write to the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia, to protest an event which pro-LGBT Father James Martin is due to lead, and to ask the diocese to cancel it.

An email sent out by Richmond’s Office of Social Ministries and Respect Life announced that the diocese was “excited to announce that Fr. James Martin, S.J., will hold a virtual presentation for our Diocese … about the importance of building bridges between and reaching out to LGBT Catholics.”

Fr. Martin has a longstanding record of promoting LGBT ideology and is described as “arguably the most prominent activist” in the Church for LGBT issues.

Among his most notorious actions, Martin has promoted an image drawn from a series of blasphemous, homoerotic works, showing Christ as a homosexual, promoted same-sex civil unions, and has described viewing God as male as “damaging.”

Richmond Diocese highlighted Martin’s literary works when advertising the event, including his 2017 book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Sensitivity and Compassion.”

The event itself is due to take place online via Zoom, February 23, 8–9 p.m., and is titled “Building Bridges: Reaching out to LGBT Catholics.”

While the event is not listed on the Diocesan website, some parishes in the diocese are advertising the event. Virginia Beach’s Church of the Holy Family noted that Martin’s talk is indeed “sponsored by the Office of Social Ministries and Respect Life of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.”

Holy Family Church is set to hold two follow-up events studying Martin’s book “Building Bridges,” a work which urges Catholics who identify as “gay” to begin “conversations” with their bishops in a bid to slowly move the Church in the direction of normalizing homosexuality as part of God’s creation.

Martin’s book has been strongly condemned by faithful Catholic clergy. Fr. Gerald Murray wrote in the National Catholic Register: “The real purpose of this book is to advocate for a relaxation of the Church’s teaching that sodomy is gravely immoral and that any attraction to commit acts of sodomy is an objective disorder in one’s personality.”

Then Archbishop of Philadelphia, Charles Chaput, also slated the book, stating that Christ “didn’t come to affirm us in our sins and destructive behaviors — whatever they might be — but to redeem us.”

In light of Fr. Martin’s proposed talk, LifeSiteNews is urging Catholics to contact the diocese via a VoterVoice campaign in order to prevent the event.

Addressed to Bishop Knestout, the campaign asks the bishops to provide “leadership and clarity on moral issues.”

The campaign continues:

It is therefore with great sadness and bewilderment that we have learned your Office of Social Ministries invited Father James Martin, SJ to speak to your parishes on the hugely important and sensitive issue of building bridges with same-sex attracted Catholics. But, Father Martin advocates for changing the Catechism of the Catholic Church, supports homosexual men kissing during Mass, and has suggested that Catholics who oppose same-sex “marriage” — as the Church does — are bigots. He uses his speaking appearances to promote homosexuality and he saturates his many social media followers with LGBT propaganda day after day.

Martin has been condemned by Archbishop Chaput as not speaking “with authority on behalf of the Church.” Due to the “confusion caused by his statements and activities regarding same-sex related (LGBT) issues,” the bishop further urged “caution [to] the faithful about some of his claims.”

In light of such previous denouncement, the campaign asks Bishop Knestout, “Why is this priest being given a platform by your diocese?”

“Please, disinvite Father James Martin, SJ, and replace him with a priest who preaches Catholic truth about human sexuality,” the campaign closes.

The VoterVoice campaign can be found here.

LifeSiteNews contacted the Office of Social Ministries for comment but did not receive a reply.

For respectful communication to the diocese:

Email: Bishop Knestout: [email protected]

Mail: Bishop Knestout, 7800 Carousel Lane, Richmond, VA 23294-4201

Phone: (804) 359-5661

Main Fax: (804) 358-9159

