Petition launched to stop Liberal bill that would increase gov’t surveillance power

Bill C-22 would grant new authority to compel electronic service providers such as Google, X, and Meta to hand over Canadians’ personal data to government and law enforcement.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Canada’s top constitutional freedom group launched a petition to defeat a new Liberal government bill that, if passed, would allow police the “unprecedented power” to monitor and search Canadians’ online digital activity without a warrant.

Late last week, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced a national petition calling “Members of Parliament to defeat Bill C-22 – legislation that will significantly expand government surveillance powers.”

“Bill C-22, An Act respecting lawful access, introduced in Parliament on March 12, 2026, would grant government and law enforcement new authority to compel electronic service providers, such as Google, X, Meta, Rogers, Telus, and Bell, to hand over Canadians’ personal data to government and law enforcement,” the JCCF warned.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Bill C-22 was introduced recently by Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

This bill was introduced purportedly to address privacy concerns relating to another bill, Bill C-2, that would have permitted police and government officials to open and examine Canadians’ personal mail and would also ban cash donations over $10,000.

After backlash late last year about Bill C-2, Anandasangaree said he would rewrite portions of the bill. However, Bill C-22 contains concerning language, largely taken from Bill C-2, regarding Canadians’ online privacy.

The JCCF warned that if Bill C-22 becomes law, it would “empower the federal government to order electronic service providers” to do a host of the below.

Develop capacity for extracting and organizing Canadians’ data for government and law enforcement review,

Install devices that allow government and law enforcement to access Canadians’ data, and

Retain Canadians’ data for up to one year.

Bill C-22 also states that such searches can be requested on the grounds of “reasonable suspicion” by police.

Police would be allowed to request electronic service providers to give “basic subscriber information” about their customers, including location and identification.

Authorities would need judicial authorization to get extra information, however.

JCCF: Liberal bill would allow government to issue ‘secret’ orders

The JCCF observed that Bill C-22 would also let the government issue orders in “secret” while also lowering the “legal threshold required for lawful access to Canadians’ information.”

“Bill C-22 must also be viewed within a broader trend of expanding federal authority over digital activity. Recent legislative efforts and policy discussions, including proposals related to cybersecurity, border security, digital identity systems, and a central bank digital currency, point toward institutional commitments to construct significant surveillance infrastructure in Canada,” the JCCF cautioned.

“This national petition calls upon all Members of Parliament to defeat Bill C-22 in the House of Commons.”

The use of governmental and police powers to go after everyday Canadians is not without precedent.

The Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau froze the bank accounts in 2022 of those who donated to the Freedom Convoy against COVID mandates.

Trudeau’s legacy of censorship bills has continued with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Indeed, Bill C-9, known as the “Combating Hate Act,” was passed by the House of Commons earlier this week and now awaits Senate approval. The bill opens the door to the criminalization of religious expression and belief when quoting certain parts of the Bible.

Carney has globalist ties and was called the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy” by Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre. Carney has also admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

To sign the JCCF’s petition, you can do so here.

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