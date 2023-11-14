Petition slams Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a ‘non-binary, transgender extravaganza’

‘Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment. It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back.’

(LifeSiteNews) — One Million Moms, a watchdog group protecting the innocence of children, has launched a petition condemning Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for potentially exposing “tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda.”

The petition cites the inclusion of performances that “feature transgender and non-binary performers” in what was once a family-friendly holiday tradition.

As of this writing, over 22,000 people have signed the petition.

One Million Moms describes itself as a “powerful tool” for parents “against the immorality, violence, vulgarity and profanity the entertainment media is throwing at your children.”

“The non-binary and transgender extravaganza on display this Thanksgiving will be brought to you by Macy’s during their annually sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the petition begins. “Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda.”

Musical performances from two Broadway musicals, Shucked and & Juliet, will be showcased during the parade. Both shows feature transgender and non-binary performers in major roles. The petition notes:

Justin David Sullivan, who personally identifies as non-binary, will be featured in the & Juliet parade performance. On stage in the musical, Sullivan plays the role of “May,” a non-binary friend of Juliet.

This year, Sullivan declined eligibility for the Tony Awards, saying traditional acting categories need to be reconsidered to become more “inclusive” of gender non-conforming actors.

Alex Newell, a biological male who also identifies as non-binary, won a Tony Award this year for his starring performance in Shucked, playing the female role of Lulu.

Newell, who uses all pronouns (he/she/they), has worn women’s clothes in recent public appearances and dressed in a shimmering, gold ball gown for the Tonys.

“Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment,” the petition declares. “We still cannot trust Macy’s Dept. Store. It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back.”

This isn’t the first time that the iconic holiday parade has inserted LGBT material into its performance lineup.

In 2003, gay actor Harvey Feinstein, who had appeared in drag in the musical Hairspray, appeared as “Mrs. Claus” in a sleigh-themed parade float.

Members of the cast of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, performed in drag in 2011, and the cast of Kinky Boots performed in drag in 2013.

Last year, the 150-member “Lesbian & Gay Queer Big Apple Corps” band marched in the parade.

One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association, has famously led the charge against the decaying morals of the entertainment industry over the years.

In 2017, the group led a boycott of Disney over its promotion of the LGBT agenda in its Beauty and the Beast remake, telling Disney that harmful sexual political agendas have no place in children’s movies.

One Million Moms led a boycott of Toy Story 4 in 2019 for depicting a lesbian couple as parents. “The scene is subtle in order … to desensitize children. But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and they are parenting together,” the group’s petition read.

In 2020, they launched a protest petition against the new Disney kids’ movie, Onward, the studio’s first animated movie with an openly homosexual character. That same year, they also threatened to boycott Oreo for its LGBTQ+ campaign.

One Million Moms has also protested TV shows such as The Powerpuff Girls and PBS’s Arthur for their LGBT indoctrination of kids.

