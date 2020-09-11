Petition supporting priest who said ‘You can’t be a Catholic and a Democrat’ goes viral

September 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Launched less than twenty-four hours ago, LifeSite’s petition in support of Father James Altman for saying, “You can’t be a Catholic and a Democrat” has garnered more than 30,000 signatures.

“The huge number of people who have already signed this petition indicates the faithful’s concern for direction and want for leadership in the Church,” said Gualberto Garcia Jones, LifeSite’s director of advocacy. “People are really looking for guidance in this election cycle, and that’s why Fr. Altman’s message resonates so deeply with them.”

In the YouTube video, Fr. Altman says, “Here’s a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: you cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period. Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches. So just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform, or face the fires of hell.”

Fr. Altman’s video is presented as an earnest warning to his flock about the grave dangers that would cause them to lose their eternal souls. Not only does the Democratic party platform advocate for abortion on demand, but it also promotes the dismantling of the natural family structure and supports the desecration of human nature through the homosexual and transgender agendas.

LifeSite’s petition points to three incidents when the Democratic party attempted to force its agenda on others:

The Obama-Biden administration tried to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide their employees with abortion-inducing drugs and contraceptives and threatened to withdraw federal funding from schools that refused to let boys in girls’ bathrooms and vice versa.

Democratic senators Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono interrogated a judge regarding his membership in the Knights of Columbus and suggested that his membership should disqualify him sitting on the bench.

In 2017, the chairman of the DNC said there is no room for pro-lifers in the Democratic party.

Fr. Altman states in his video that no Catholic can support the Democratic party in good conscience because of what their platform stands for today.

In their document “Resolution on Abortion,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops instruct the faithful that “[n]o Catholic can responsibly take a ‘pro-choice’ stand when the ‘choice’ in question involves the taking of innocent human life.”

Most Rev. Joseph Strickland, the bishop of Tyler, Texas, tweeted in support of Fr. Altman’s statement: “As the Bishop of Tyler I endorse Fr. Altman’s statement in this video. My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation...please HEED THIS MESSAGE.”

LifeSite’s hope is that this petition will encourage Bishop Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin to support his priest rather than bring canonical proceedings against him.

People need to speak up about this important issue. Please sign this petition urging Bishop Callahan to stop any canonical proceedings against Fr. Altman, and share it with your family and friends if you haven’t already.