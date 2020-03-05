Petition to ‘Shut Down Pornhub’ goes viral

PETITION: Authorities must shut down Pornhub after showing videos of 15-year-old trafficking victim! Sign the petition here.

WARNING: This article contains disturbing information

March 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – People from every walk of life are rallying behind a viral petition calling on the U.S. and Canadian governments to investigate and shut down Pornhub, whose parent company, MindGeek.com, is based in Canada.

“Our petition against Pornhub, which has been signed more than 21,000 times in less than 24 hours, has literally gone viral,” said Scott Schittl, LifeSite campaign coordinator.

In the last few weeks, public outcry has erupted against Pornhub after it was discovered that the massive porn site had been hosting videos of a 15-year-old human trafficking victim who was repeatedly raped.

When Pornhub was caught hosting these rape videos, it attempted to deny the fact, saying that the 15-year-old victim was a "verified model with a valid ID."

“People want to know if there are more victims of human trafficking, rape and child pornography still hosted on Pornhub, and they want to know if Pornhub has profited from these vile activities,” said Schittl. “People, on the right and the left, want justice after this case…they want Pornhub investigated and shut down.”

According to the latest research, the incidence of violence against women, human trafficking, harm to children, relationship damage and addiction have all increased as the consumption of pornography has increased.

Pornography has become a "public health crisis," while our existing laws against obscenity remain unenforced.

Speaking about this particular case, Schittl offered the following observation: “Pornhub isn’t a benign moderator of ‘adult content,’ and it’s good that people are beginning to understand how sites like Pornhub can be used facilitate human and sex trafficking.”

The petition calls on the U.S. Attorney General and his Canadian counterpart to investigate and shut down Pornhub, and its parent company, MindGeek.com, based in Canada.

