Petition urges Poland to ‘remain steadfastly pro-life’ as violent leftist attacks increase

November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews launched a petition in order to “encourage pro-lifers in Poland, the Polish Constitutional Court, and especially the Polish Government to remain steadfastly pro-life right now.”

The situation in the country continues to intensify as left-wing radicals “have been attacking churches, government officials and pro-lifers" ever since October 22, when the Constitutional Court of Poland ruled in favor of defending the lives of preborn children who are disabled.

According to an article by John-Henry Westen, editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, one tactic used by the leftists involves young women “screaming obscenities on the street and declaring themselves willing to have sex with anyone and everyone and to abort any resulting child.” They have also “interrupted Masses, screaming blasphemies and obscenities,” and “vandalized churches and sacred monuments.” Additionally:

Some demonstrators attacked a priest, exulting in the fact that their victim was a priest. Other demonstrators split open a young man’s head merely because he was protecting his town’s statue of St. Pope John Paul II.

Westen goes on to describe the Polish counter-demonstrators as “an amazing inspiration to us here in the West.” He also says, “You are one of the last nations on earth holding to the truth of Christ and defending defenseless unborn children.” Westen’s article was featured on a Polish news site and titled, “Poles, Don’t Give Up! You Are Heroes!”