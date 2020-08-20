Petitioners to UK gov’t: No restrictions for people who refuse coronavirus vaccine

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Petitioners in the U.K. are urging their government to “prevent any restrictions on those who refuse a Covid-19 vaccination.”

Launched earlier this month, the parliamentary petition currently has almost 85,000 signatures. Once the petition reaches 100,000 signatories it will be considered for debate in Parliament. Only British citizens or U.K. residents are eligible to sign the petition.

“I want the Government to prevent any restrictions being placed on those who refuse to have any potential Covid-19 vaccine. This includes restrictions on travel, social events, such as concerts or sports,” the petition reads. “No restrictions whatsoever.”

“You cannot force someone to have a vaccination, and should not be able to coerce them into it by way of restrictions. We have...the right to assess the risk ourselves as we have done in the past,” it continues.

The U.K. government recently signed a deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for the supply of up to 60 million doses of their potential coronavirus vaccine. Sanofi and GSK are receiving more than $2 billion in U.S. federal funding for their coronavirus vaccine project. Sanofi has received funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for other projects. It says of its work on the coronavirus vaccine that they are “a part of a consortium of 15 healthcare companies alongside the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation working to identify concrete actions that will accelerate treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics.”

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has been developing a vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is using the HEK-293 cell line made from fetal cells harvested from an aborted baby decades ago in the production of their coronavirus vaccine.

Last month U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to opponents of vaccines as “nuts.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on politicians to “stand shoulder to shoulder” against those who “are threatening lives” by opposing vaccines.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England & Wales (CBCEW) stated that Catholics have a “prima facie duty to be vaccinated” and that “all clinically recommended vaccinations can be used with a clear conscience” even if they are made using cell lines from an aborted baby.

In an open letter published in May, Catholic clergy and laity led by former papal nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, Joseph Zen, and Janis Pujats said that governments must ensure that the fight against COVID-19 is not instrumentalized by supranational bodies to enforce coercive means of control over populations. “Citizens must be given the opportunity to refuse these restrictions on personal freedom, without any penalty whatsoever being imposed on those who do not wish to use vaccines, contact tracking or any other similar tool,” they wrote.

The letter also states that “for Catholics it is morally unacceptable to develop or use vaccines derived from material from aborted fetuses.”