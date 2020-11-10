World leaders laud progress of Gates-backed COVID vaccine by Pfizer

November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The pharmaceutical company Pfizer says that its coronavirus vaccine is “90% effective in preventing COVID-19.”

“Emergency authorization” is “expected from the Food and Drug Administration within weeks,” Business Insider reported Tuesday. The vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart.

“A double-dose vaccine requires twice as many vials, syringes, refrigerators, and clinic visits at a time when such resources are already limited,” Businesss Insider noted, fretting about the “possibility that not everyone will return to a doctor's office for the critical second dose.”

“The Pfizer vaccine also needs to be shipped and stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 70 degrees Celsius).”

Children’s Health Defense reported Tuesday:

…the New York Times pointed out that Pfizer’s data — delivered in a news release, not a peer-reviewed medical journal — “is not conclusive evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective, and the initial finding of more than 90 percent efficacy could change as the trial goes on.” …Fast Company reported on the development by reminding readers that the Pfizer vaccine, if approved, will be the first to use “an as-yet-unproven technology platform that relies on something called messenger RNA, usually shortened to mRNA.” Moderna is also working on an mRNA COVID vaccine. In May, Children’s Health Defense reported that clinical trials for Moderna’s vaccine had a 20% “serious injury rate” in its high-dose group.

Russia approved a coronavirus vaccine in August. One of President Vladimir Putin’s daughters received both doses of it.

Politicians cheer Pfizer vaccine news

Politicians around the world have celebrated the announcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the announcement as “SUCH GREAT NEWS” in a tweet posted yesterday.

STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

In a series of posts in the past 24 hours Trump has taken credit for the progress made by Pfizer, saying in one post that “If Joe Biden were President, you wouldn’t have the Vaccine for another four years.” In other posts Trump said that Pfizer, as well as Democrats and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), didn’t want him to “get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later.”

Vice President Mike Pence has also lauded Pfizer’s announcement.

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. federal government signed an agreement with Pfizer in July awarding them almost $2 billion in funding for up to 600 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the announcement as “encouraging” and said “we see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Canada has secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine should it eventually become available.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference yesterday in which he responded to the news by saying that if and when the vaccine is approved that the U.K. “will be ready to start using it.”

“Earlier this year, the U.K. government ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough for about a third of the population since you need two doses each,” Johnson said.

“I should add that we’ve ordered 300 million doses from five other vaccine candidates as well.”

If and when the @Pfizer & @BioNTech_Group vaccine is approved, we will be ready to start using it.



But the biggest mistake we could make now would be to slacken our resolve at such a critical moment.



We must continue to work together to protect our NHS and save lives. pic.twitter.com/C4OOjCvtVF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 9, 2020

The news was also welcomed by U.K. politician Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, a close ally of Trump’s and frequent critic of the U.K. government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Farage said that without a vaccine lockdowns would continue.

Let us hope that Pfizer are right about their vaccine. If not then more lockdowns. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 9, 2020

Ethical and safety concerns

Dr. Helen Watt of the Anscombe Bioethics Centre in Oxford, England, told the Catholic Herald that the Pfizer vaccine “makes no use of a foetal cell-line in the production process itself, and no use in the design,” but that “[o]ne of the confirmatory lab tests on the vaccine did sadly involve an old foetal cell-line.” The Children of God for Life organization says that the Pfizer vaccine is tested using the HEK 293 cell line, which is derived from kidney tissue taken from a healthy baby who was aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

Infectious diseases specialist and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto Dr. Andrew Morris told the National Post that there are a number of questions still to be answered about the Pfizer vaccine.

“Does [the Pfizer vaccine] attenuate the disease? Does it reduce spread to other people,” Morris said. “Those are equally important things.

Last month American pediatric doctor and infectious disease specialist Dr. Cody Meissner, who serves on a U.S. Federal government committee, raised concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children, saying that since the virus’ effect on children is so “mild” the government had better be “very sure about safety of a vaccine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Washington Post that “[t]he results are really quite good, I mean extraordinary.”

In September, Bill Gates told CNBC that Pfizer was leading the race among the coronavirus vaccine developers to gain an emergency use license. Pfizer is one of 15 companies that has partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to “to accelerate the development, manufacture, and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for COVID-19.” The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also provides funding for Pfizer for its injectable contraceptive product “Sayana.”

READ: Coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer dies in Brazil

In a July debate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy and an American environmental attorney and author, singled out Pfizer as one of several vaccine producers with a record of incurring criminal penalties for their products.

Kennedy noted that four of the leading developers of coronavirus vaccines, Glaxo, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck, are “convicted serial felon[s].”

“In the past 10 years, just in the last decade, those companies have paid 35 billion dollars in criminal penalties, damages, fines, for lying to doctors, for defrauding science, for falsifying science, for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans knowingly,” Kennedy said during the debate.

“It requires a cognitive dissonance for people who understand the criminal corporate cultures of these four companies to believe that they’re doing this in every other product that they have, but they’re not doing it with vaccines.”

Kennedy has been outspoken in outlining reasons for concern about various vaccine projects, including those that receive funding from Gates. Kennedy has been raising awareness about children injured by vaccines since before the coronavirus outbreak.

In an April 9, 2020 article, Kennedy wrote: “Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.”

A December 2019 article in Scientific American described the vision of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers for embedding vaccine records “directly into the skin” of children.

“Along with the vaccine, a child would be injected with a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye but easily seen with a special cell-phone filter, combined with an app that shines near-infrared light onto the skin. The dye would be expected to last up to five years, according to tests on pig and rat skin and human skin in a dish.”

The development of this idea, which the article proudly noted avoids using “iris scans” that might violate privacy, was “funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.” It “came about because of a direct request from Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates himself, who has been supporting efforts to wipe out diseases such as polio and measles across the world.”

Fauci said in April 2020 he thought it was “possible” that one day Americans may have to carry certificates showing they are immune to the coronavirus.

“I think it might actually have some merit under certain circumstances,” he said.

Also in April 2020, Gates speculated, “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.”

In the same month Gates told the Financial Times that “normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.” During the interview Gates interrupted his own reflections on the wide-ranging impacts of the coronavirus crisis, saying “you don’t have a choice,” although it is unclear exactly what he meant by the comment.

