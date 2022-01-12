Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’

‘We know that the two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protection, if any,’ said Albert Bourla.

(LifeSiteNews) — The CEO of Pfizer has contradicted his prior claims that his company’s double-dose mRNA COVID-19 injections were “100% effective,” now stating that two doses of the jab don’t offer much protection against symptoms from the latest variant of COVID-19 “if any.”

“We know that the two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protection, if any,” said Pfizer CEO and chairman Albert Bourla in a Monday interview with Yahoo! Finance.

“The three doses with a booster, they offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths – against deaths, I think, very good, and less protection against infection,” Bourla added.

Pfizer CEO Bourla on Pfizer vaccine efficacy against #Omicron: “Two doses of the vaccine offers very limited protection, if any. 3 doses with a booster offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths. Less protection against infection.” pic.twitter.com/wg9yho7Br5 — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) January 11, 2022

The Pfizer boss had announced in April 2021 that the double-dose regimen of the jabs was 100% effective against severe COVID “as defined by the CDC,” and 95.3% effective against severe symptoms “as defined by the FDA.”

The data also showed the vaccine was 100% effective against severe #COVID19 as defined by @CDCgov and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by @US_FDA. Very reassuring news. (2/4) — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

Bourla made his most recent comments regarding the drastically reduced efficacy of COVID-19 injections in the context of the rise of the omicron variant, a more transmissible but less dangerous mutation of COVID-19 which public health experts say has been largely able to evade vaccines.

In another Monday interview at multinational investment banking corporation JPMorgan’s Health Conference, Bourla continued to use the failing efficacy of the COVID injections to argue for more shots.

“The two doses, they’re not enough for omicron,” Bourla said. “The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations.”

Bourla further acknowledged, however, that he’s unsure how long even the booster shot will provide protection against serious symptoms of the coronavirus, stating that the “question mark” is “how long that protection lasts with the third dose.”

As vaccine efficacy for the first two doses has plummeted, so too has booster jab effectiveness.

According to data from the U.K. Health Security Agency, a two-dose regimen of either Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA shots is just 10% effective against omicron symptoms 20 weeks after the second dose. Individuals who received a two injections of AstraZeneca, moreover, could expect no protection against omicron after the same period.

Meanwhile, even a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s shots were found to be just 40% to 50% effective against the new fast-spreading variant within as little as 10 weeks after the booster shot was received.

In response to the failing effectiveness of the increasingly mandated jabs, Bourla has announced that his company has already begun working on a vaccine specifically tailored for the omicron variant, which he said will be ready for distribution in March, long after some experts expect omicron infections to have already peaked and declined.

The move to introduce an omicron-specific drug comes after COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci said in December that a vaccine developed uniquely for the new variant was unnecessary.

“Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron,” Fauci said during a press briefing on December 15. “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: The Supreme Court MUST Block Biden's Vaccine Mandates! Show Petition Text 23189 have signed the petition. Let's get to 25000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Millions of people's jobs and their family's livelihoods depend on the outcome of cases being argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court TODAY, and we want YOUR NAME on this appeal to the nine Justices asking them to put a stop to Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates!



Two separate mandates are on the line.



The first is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate, which requires all healthcare workers and staff at such facilities subject to federal regulation, to get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing for the virus.



The second is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate, which is actually much larger in size and scope, and would require all businesses operating in the United States with more than 100 employees to implement their own policy requiring their workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine, or face penalties such as citations and fines.



The OSHA mandate was unfortunately reinstated by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals back on December 18th, when it lifted an earlier injunction that had blocked it from going into effect as initially planned by the Biden Administration on the basis that OSHA did, in fact, have the authority to issue a sweeping mandate such as this.



If no action is taken prior to January 10th -- less than a week from today -- businesses that fail to comply with this vast government overreach will begin to be unjustly penalized.



That's why we're asking you to lend a helping hand with this urgent effort to defend working Americans' individual liberties and medical autonomy by signing YOUR NAME onto this petition to our U.S. Supreme Court Justices, imploring them to echo earlier federal court rulings that blocked these unconstitutional mandates from going into effect.



It should truly go without saying that any decision that could affect the health and well-being of individual Americans is one that should be made without coercion, manipulation, and intimidation. But of course, that has not been the attitude taken by our federal government over the course of the last year.



The Biden Administration has shown time and again its hostility towards American citizens' constitutional freedoms, and by attempting to institute these mandates, it is embracing medical tyranny over medical autonomy once again, and our country's workers will find themselves its latest victim.



We already know that the federal government has overstepped its bounds in its wide-encompassing campaign to coerce the public into getting the vaccine, and, of course, neither OSHA nor CMS has the ability to craft legislation, even in times of emergency, nor the authority to issue, but these mandates will effectively do just that.



This is an abuse of power within the executive branch, plain and simple.



That's why our nation's highest court must be steadfast in protecting the rights of our nation's working people rather than the authoritarian desires of Washington politicians and bureaucrats.



In the wake of the rising Omicron variant of Covid-19, we are reminded that the vaccines heralded by Joe Biden and his allies are not only experimental in their present nature (clinical trials have yet to be completed), but are largely ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus itself.



As reports of fully-vaccinated Americans testing positive for Covid pour in, we must ask ourselves: When will enough be enough?



Should these mandates be upheld by the Supreme Court, and therefore permitted to go into effect while appeals from challengers work their way through lower courts, countless Americans will be at risk of losing their jobs and sacrificing their livelihoods for not adhering to authoritarian-style demands on the part of our federal government.



The CMS mandate will ensure that millions of healthcare professionals and frontline workers will go without work, and, in turn, millions of patients will go without the care they need -- even as Covid numbers continue to spike.



Likewise, the OSHA mandate, which would affect an estimated 84 million American workers, will not only leave millions more without work, but will also penalize employers who choose to prioritize their employees' freedoms and personal needs over submitting to unreasonable, oppressive government demands.



This is not for the greater good of our country and its people, and it's certainly not constitutional.



Our Supreme Court Justices must do their duty and protect the American people from these dangerous mandates.



Please SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking our nation's Supreme Court Justices to stand up for the rights of American workers by blocking Joe Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates from going into effect while challenges to the policies work their way through the court system.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Supreme Court to hear 2 Biden vaccine mandate cases on Jan. 7': https://www.lifesitenews. com/news/breaking-supreme- court-to-hear-2-biden-vaccine- mandate-cases **Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

While Bourla and others have used the failing efficacy of the two-dose jabs to encourage even more injections, including booster shots and variant-specific injections, opponents of the mass immunization scheme have suggested that the jabs’ acknowledged inability to protect against the omicron variant is yet more reason to suspect the injections have generally failed.

Further, some have argued that the omicron variant’s ability to evade the drugs delegitimizes the notion of mandating vaccination.

Among those making the argument against jab mandates in the wake of omicron are French virologist and 2008 Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier and former Yale law professor Jeb Rubenfeld, who argued in a Sunday opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal that the rise of the new vaccine-evading variant makes “vaccine mandates obsolete.”

“It would be irrational, legally indefensible, and contrary to the public interest for government to mandate vaccines absent any evidence that the vaccines are effective in stopping the spread of the pathogen they target,” the authors contend. “Yet that’s exactly what’s happening here.”

Despite opposition, it appears likely that Pfizer and other drug manufacturers will continue rolling out COVID jabs to deal with more and more emerging variants.

Late last year, Dr. Bourla told the BBC that annual COVID jabs would likely become the norm for “years to come,” leading some to question whether the company’s interest in rolling out yearly injections – which are increasingly mandated for participation in daily life – is less than altruistic.

According to the BBC, Pfizer has generated at least $35 billion in revenue from COVID shot sales and “has seen its share price soar.” Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that the company expects its 2021-2022 combined COVID jab earnings to total at least $65 billion.

“It is a strong incentive for innovation for the next pandemic,” said Bourla in defense of his company’s burgeoning COVID jab profit margin, arguing there’s a “financial reward” to creating “something that saves lives and saves money.”

Despite Bourla’s claims that his injections save lives, however, in the U.S. more people are reported to have died with COVID-19 listed on their death certificate in 2021 – following the roll-out of the shots – than in 2020 before the injections were available.

Share











