Pfizer exec tells Project Veritas they may ‘mutate’ COVID virus in order to push more shots

The reported Pfizer executive said the pharmaceutical giant may be looking into creating mutant strains of the COVID virus in order to 'preemptively develop new vaccines.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A new bombshell report by Project Veritas appears to show a top-ranking Pfizer employee suggesting that the major pharmaceutical company might be considering intentionally creating mutated forms of COVID-19 in the interest of preemptively developing new injections. The report has generated millions of views on social media and sparked calls for a criminal investigation into Pfizer.

However, the nature of the video has also generated some concern that the company could be setting up its opponents.

In the video, released by the investigative organization late Wednesday night and subsequently racking up over 10 million views, a man identified as a Pfizer executive tells Project Veritas’ undercover reporter that COVID-19 has been a “cash cow” for the company, and said it may be looking into creating mutant strains of the virus in order to “preemptively develop new vaccines” though that’s “not what we say to the public.”

The man is identified in the video as Jordon Trishton Walker, a Director of Research and Development for Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning at Pfizer.

LifeSiteNews has attempted to independently verify whether Walker is currently or has been in the past an employee of Pfizer. An apparent LinkedIn profile connected with Walker seems to have been deleted, but a Signal Hire page appears to confirm his identity and role with Pfizer. Intelligence analyst Brian O’Shea has also done a detailed investigation that backs up Walker’s identity and role.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to Pfizer for comment, and has also contacted Project Veritas for additional information.

In the video, the individual identified as Walker said that if Pfizer decides to generate COVID mutations it would face a “risk,” since “no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone,” Walker tells the Project Veritas journalist.

He added it would be necessary to ensure the artificially mutated virus doesn’t create an outbreak, noting that he believes that experimentation on viruses in Wuhan, China led to the COVID-19 pandemic itself.

“Like, it makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere,” he said. “It’s bullsh*t.”

Walker also shot down suggestions that the potential research by Pfizer would amount to “gain of function,” a term used to describe the artificial enhancement of viruses. Some have argued that researchers engaged in such research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where many believe the coronavirus originated.

Instead, Walker called the potential research “directed evolution,” and said researchers are “going slow” with the process as an “exploratory thing.”

“The way it would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them,” he said.

mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone responded to the investigative report, arguing that the process explained by Walker in the video amounts to gain-of-function. He also raised concerns about another part of the video, in which Walker appeared to suggest that officials in governmental regulatory agencies “eventually come [and] work for pharma companies.”

According to Walker, regulators who want to leave their jobs and work in the pharmaceutical industry “are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job.”

“The gentleman in your investigative work has clearly indicated that Pfizer believes that it has successfully captured the regulatory apparatus of the United States government, and presumably worldwide,” Malone said.

Project Veritas has broken Pfizer’s Gain-of-Function Research Program Wide Open.

Pfizer’s research is dangerous, immoral and must be shut down now. Substack at RWMaloneMD

British activist and podcaster Maajid Nawaz noted that Project Veritas’ bombshell investigative report “contains what would be damning testimony against Pfizer. So serious is it that it could bring the entire company down, and place Big Pharma into irreparable disrepute.”

However, for that reason itself he also urged caution.

“The ‘information’ that is so flippantly volunteered here alleges serious and globally criminal industrial secrets, the casual revealing of the likes of which has been known to previously lead to scientists being found dead,” Nawaz pointed out.

“The young man JTW in the Veritas video doesn’t appear to be the type of personality who has yet embraced any determination to speak the truth regardless of consequence, and the consequences here would be severe,” he continued.

“So are he and Pfizer setting us all up?” Nawaz asked. “We do not know, yet.”

