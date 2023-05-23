Pfizer funds campaign pressuring hospitals into mutilating gender-confused children: report

(LifeSiteNews) — Pfizer and the pharmaceutical industry are closely tied to efforts to pressure medical facilities into performing chemical and surgical mutilations on gender-confused individuals, according to a recent report from The Washington Free Beacon.
The homosexual advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) uses a “Healthcare Equality Index” that rewards policies such as asking patients for their “personal pronouns” and punishes facilities for allowing religious exemptions, according to the Free Beacon report.
The index is funded by “generous grants” from Pfizer and pharmaceutical trade association PhRMA, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
The Free Beacon reported:
To earn a perfect score, hospitals must display LGBT symbols, solicit and use patients’ preferred pronouns, and conduct trainings on LGBT issues approved by the Human Rights Campaign, according to the scoring criteria. They must also provide the same treatments for gender dysphoria that they provide for other medical conditions – meaning a hospital that uses puberty blockers to treat precocious puberty cannot withhold the drugs from children who say they’re transgender. And though the index does not mention medical conscience exemptions explicitly, it does penalize hospitals for allowing ‘discriminatory treatment that is in conflict with their non-discrimination policy.’
The report details how the index is used as a cudgel against hospitals to force them to adapt unscientific and dangerous transgender drugs and surgeries. “The Human Rights Campaign is a private entity, and its ratings carry no official weight,” the Free Beacon reported. “But as countries around the world pump the brakes on pediatric transition, critics say that the index – bankrolled by the very companies that produce and profit off puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones – is encouraging the sort of no-guardrails approach that has made U.S. gender medicine an international outlier.”
There are countless reasons to conclude modern sex-education is less about critical thinking and more about indoctrinating and sexualizing children at as young an age as possible.
Consider these 3 questions:
- Why are politicians around the world pushing radical transgender theories on children as young as 5?
- Why is the World Health Organization calling for 4 year-olds to be taught how to masturbate?
- Why are children in schools being shown graphic images of sex and told anything goes so long as consent is established, if not to encourage our sons and daughters to become sexually active?
A sane society would try to shield impressionable children from becoming sexualized, and encourage them not to watch pornography, take puberty blockers or mutilate their genitalia, but our schools increasingly promote these behaviors.
In reality, the media, most politicians, and many education chiefs are obliterating a parent's ability to protect their child's innocence and identity.
We must realize: these elites want children to have THEIR values, not YOURS. SIGN THE PLEDGE!
The results of this explicit, inappropriate sex-saturated culture and education have been startling: there have never been more children claiming to be transgender, gay, lesbian and bisexual, nor have we ever seen such high levels of sexual assaults by minors.
BREAKING: Loudoun County father who was dragged out of woke school board meeting reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' male student who was arrested for assaulting a SECOND girl months later - but staff did nothinghttps://t.co/awoZcVQx3l— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2021
This nut could end up being your child’s teacher and you wouldn’t even find out the craziness they’re teaching until your kid tells you about it. If you aren’t disturbed after watching this, you’re a lunatic. School choice is the civil rights issue of our generation. pic.twitter.com/y1V3Rotx9k— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2021
Countless politicians, media personalities and education chiefs are too busy promoting woke trends to realize that sexualizing minors amounts to grooming, and has devastating consequences in many cases.
Children whose inhibitions are broken down risk addiction to pornography, teenage pregnancy, STDs, gender dysphoria, online shaming, and a whole host of other negative outcomes.
Parents, not the government, must be in control of what their child is taught about sex.
Just listen to the type of materials public schools in the U.S. are promoting:
That's why we are asking you to sign the Parents' Pledge that you will pull your children out of sex-education classes if your school chooses to sexualize your child.
The Parents' Pledge is our best chance of winning back our children's schools before they're entirely lost to radical sex-obsessed teachers' unions who are foisting these curricula on teachers.
Do you really want other adults deciding what your child is exposed to? Of course not.
Please share this brand new grassroots Parents' Pledge with like-minded parents and join a growing movement of mothers and fathers who are wise to the threat of their child being led into sexual activity.
MORE INFORMATION:
Most teachers are disturbed by their unions' push to sexualize children
Planned Parenthood tells middle-schoolers about avoiding parental consent for abortion and contraception
The corrupting influence of sex-education is causing widespread abuse among school children
READ: Fox News’ policies allow gender ‘transitioning,’ use of opposite-sex bathrooms: report
“The scorecard has helped powerful lobbyists seed their ideology across American hospitals, becoming de facto regulators of health care,” the outlet reported.
PhRMA “downplayed its role in the index, saying the trade association was ‘not involved in the development’ of the scoring criteria. ‘Our work with the [Human Rights Campaign] has primarily focused on issues impacting patient access and affordability, including for those with HIV,'” the group told the Free Beacon.
Hospitals that make medical decisions not to prescribe dangerous puberty blockers lose “points” from the LGBT activist group.
“Last year, for example, the Human Rights Campaign deducted points from two Texas hospitals, UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Health in Dallas, because they stopped using puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria but continued to use them to treat precocious puberty – the blockers’ original purpose,” the article noted.
Hospitals also win “points” if they “publicly supported LGBTQ+ equality under the law through taking action on local, state, or federal legislation or regulations.”
Cross-sex drugs and surgeries have come under scrutiny
While HRC pushes hospitals to remove healthy body parts from gender-confused kids or inject them with hormones, political and medical leaders have sounded the alarm about the harms of supposedly transgender drugs and surgeries. It is not possible for someone to change their sex, and the procedures used on minors and adults are significantly harmful.
This is one reason Nebraska and over 14 other Republican-led states have placed limits on minors receiving transgender drugs and surgeries.
The conservative Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has also released a list of eight bullet points that detail the problems of medical procedures for gender-confused individuals. In one point, they called the procedures for minors “medically and ethically contraindicated because of a lack of informed consent” and said “[t]here are inherently unknown and unknowable long-term risks, and the consequences of removing normal, healthy organs are irreversible.”
LifeSiteNews has compiled a series of articles on the harms of transgenderism to share with loved ones and to use when confronting LGBT activists. Find links to all the stories here.