Pfizer mRNA flu shot linked to serious side effects, especially in seniors

People over 65 who received Pfizer’s mRNA flu shot were much more likely to be diagnosed with kidney disease or to suffer ‘acute respiratory failure,’ according to a clinical trial.

(LifeSiteNews) — Recent headlines touting the superior efficacy of Pfizer’s mRNA flu vaccine ignore Pfizer’s own findings that for those over 65 years old, their mRNA product is more dangerous than standard influenza vaccines, which are already ineffective and harmful.

The reason for the misreporting by legacy media as well as the prominent New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is because Pfizer buried the results of its product testing on seniors, which showed heightened adverse effects from the drug.

The “results are so bad that it is not clear whether the Food and Drug Administration could or would possibly approve an mRNA shot based on this data,” wrote journalist and COVID shot watchdog Alex Berenson. “Pfizer appears to know very well that these results are disastrous.”

“Pfizer has never announced the results, sitting on them for years,” reported Berenson in his Substack. “They show older adults who received mRNA had MORE flu infections, deaths, and side effects than those who got a standard flu shot.”

As such, Pfizer’s mRNA flu vaccine will likely not be approved by Trump’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“An mRNA flu shot failed in seniors,” FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary told Fox News over the weekend. “The trial showed zero benefit.”

“We’re not just going to rubber-stamp new products that don’t work, that fail in a clinical trial. It makes a mockery of science if we’re just going to rubber-stamp things with no data,” said Makary.

“That was the MO (modus operandi) in the Biden administration,” he added.

The hidden findings are beyond jarring for the elderly. According to Berenson:

Older people who got mRNA shots were about 6 percent more likely to get the flu than those who got standard shots. And 49 older people who received the mRNA shot died, compared to 46 who received the flu shot. The study also revealed a significant safety signal for the mRNAs on kidney damage. Twenty-two older patients who received the mRNA shot were diagnosed with acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, or end-stage renal disease, compared to nine who received the standard shot. In another worrisome finding, 17 older people who received mRNA suffered “acute respiratory failure,” compared to only six who received the standard flu shot. mRNA patients were also much more likely to have less serious side effects. For example, about 69 percent reported injection-site swelling or other local side effects after the jab, compared to 26 percent who received the flu shot.

“I find this to be a major integrity failure in the peer-review process. The NEJM editorial board should provide a clear explanation how this failure has occurred and … require the authors to correct the current articles and report on the entire results of the trial,” Retsef Levi, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) told The Epoch Times.

“Once again, when proper trials are run, they show mRNA-based vaccines for healthy people are not ready for prime time and will likely never be,” Berenson concluded.

