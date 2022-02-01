Pfizer will seek FDA authorization to give COVID vaccines to six-month-old babies: report

(LifeSiteNews) — Pfizer and BioNTech reportedly plan to seek government approval for a COVID-19 vaccine regimen for children as young as six months, even as controversy rages over the shots for adults and young people alike. Children are at little-to-no risk from COVID-19.

The New York Times reports that the partnered pharmaceutical giants may ask the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as Thursday to authorize a dosage for children between six months and four years, with emergency use authorization potentially granted by the end of February.

The Times suggests the push is driven by a “sharp increase” in pediatric COVID cases thanks to the prevalence of the omicron variant, though it acknowledges that “young children tend to do well combating the virus” while “some can get very ill.”

The news comes days after White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Biden administration wants children younger than 4 to take no less than three shots of the vaccine.

Many Americans continue to harbor serious reservations as to the COVID vaccines’ safety, stemming in large part from the rushed nature of their creation. The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative developed and released the shots in a tenth of the time vaccine development usually takes and a quarter of the time it took the previous record-holder, the mumps vaccine, yet their advocates have done little to address the concerns of the hesitant.

On October 29, the FDA approved reduced doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to children between the ages of 5 and 11, a move that raised concerns thanks in large part to Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the FDA’s Vaccines & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. He stated that “we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes.”

Data shows that children are at little-to-no risk from COVID-19. In the summer of 2021, a team of researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020,” and found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.” The lead researcher, Dr. Marty Makary, accused the CDC of basing its advocacy of school COVID vaccination on “flimsy data.”

Meanwhile, even experts otherwise friendly to the new shots — as acknowledged last July by the left-leaning publication Wired — argue that the potential for vaccine-related myocarditis among young males undermines the public health establishment’s persistent refrain that “the benefits of [COVID-19] vaccination far outweigh any harm.”

Further, data indicates that widespread dissemination of the COVID vaccines has failed to end the pandemic. The federal government considers more than 211 million Americans (almost 64% of the eligible) to be “fully vaccinated” (a moving target given the vaccines’ temporary nature), yet data from Johns Hopkins University reported in October shows that more Americans died of COVID-19 by that point in 2021 (353,000) than in all of 2020 (352,000). The Moderna vaccine has been available throughout all of 2021; the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots were made available in late February.

