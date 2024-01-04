Pfizer spent millions currying favor with Democrats and Republicans in 2022: report

The political spending of the pharma giant behind one of the mRNA COVID vaccines may help explain why so many Republicans are silent about the vaccines' harms.

(LifeSiteNews) – A 2021-2022 annual report from the political action committee of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer highlights the extent to which the company behind one of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines is investing in political races amid ongoing legislative battles over government vaccine mandates.

The January 2021-December 2022 Pfizer PAC and Corporate Political Contributions Report reveals that in the last election cycle, Pfizer and its political arm “supported 1,927 candidates and multiple political committees,” 52% of which went to Republicans and 48% to Democrats. The report’s introductory message claims that contribution decisions are “based on that individual’s voting record on policies that support and further innovation incentives, manufacturing, a secure supply chain, patient affordability, and IP rights,” as well as “ethical conduct.”

Prominent recipients of $2,500 or less apiece include Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida; Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schulz of Florida and Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana; and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Republican Govs. Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California; Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Chris Coons of Delaware, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey; and Republican Govs. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Greg Abbott of Texas, Brian Kemp of Georgia, and Brad Little of Idaho all received between $4,000 and $6,500 apiece.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana all received between $7,500 and $9,000 apiece. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Gov. Michelle Grisham of New Mexico each got a $10,000 donation, while Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio received $14,700. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York each received $15,000 while Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia received $25,000.

A far greater number of state-level candidates from both parties also received contributions, along with various state and national institutions, conferences, and committees for both parties and PACs supporting candidates from both. Ultimately, Pfizer gave more than $2.4 million to individual candidates, and more than $6 million to leadership PACs, trade associations, and party committees. The exact combined total of both categories was $8,505,416.50.

As can be gleaned from some of the names, such as Rand Paul’s, receiving Pfizer money does not necessarily correlate with support for the medical establishment or left-wing COVID-19 policies. However, while Republicans are broadly opposed to lockdowns and mandates, opposition to the COVID shots themselves is much rarer among the GOP, with a few notable exceptions such as Sen. Ron Johnson and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

The public health establishment has been overwhelmingly averse to investigating problems with the mRNA-based COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, yet concerns persist thanks to a large body of evidence affirming they carry significant health risks.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reported 36,726 deaths, 212,294 hospitalizations, 21,155 heart attacks, and 27,832 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of November 3, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicated that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

A 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

In 2021, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover video from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program, in which emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat,” and nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Despite such massive investments in the political process and the complete support of the corporate press, the Big Pharma titan ended the year with less than happy news. Last month, CNBC reported that Pfizer’s share prices fell almost 50% by the end of 2023, and the company released profit forecasts below Wall Street expectations for the new year and upped the target of a comprehensive cost-cutting to $4 billion.

Share











