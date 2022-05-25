Pfizer seeks approval for three-dose COVID shot regimen for children as young as six months

The pharmaceutical manufacturer says most of the side effects in the youngsters were 'mild or moderate' in nature.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pfizer says they plan to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration this week to get their three-dose COVID vaccine regimen approved for use in children aged 6 months to 5 years.

After running a trial in which 1,678 children were injected with three one-tenth strength doses of the experimental mRNA COVID gene-therapy jabs, Pfizer says they are now ready to seek FDA approval. According to the company, the shots were “well tolerated” in the youngsters as most side effects were “mild or moderate.”

“Our COVID-19 vaccine has been studied in thousands of children and adolescents, and we are pleased that our formulation for the youngest children, which we carefully selected to be one-tenth of the dose strength for adults, was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response,” Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO at Pfizer, said in a statement.

“These topline safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data are encouraging, and we look forward to soon completing our submissions to regulators globally with the hope of making this vaccine available to younger children as quickly as possible, subject to regulatory authorization,” Bourla added.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, despite FDA “approval” for Pfizer’s injections, the vaccines are still experimental, with clinical trials not set for completion until May 2023.

The push to vaccinate young children comes despite the fact that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths after the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

Last summer, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

In light of this, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch has gone as far as recommending that parents pull their children out of school rather than give them the jab.

“Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments,” Risch said. “There’s no choice. Your child’s life is on the line.”

While stating that COVID-19 vaccination “is not a high risk that’s going to kill every child,” Risch said the danger posed by the shots is “enough of a risk, that on the average the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school.”

