Pfizer warns employees to avoid the press following Project Veritas’ bombshell report

(LifeSiteNews) – In an internal memo warning employees to be wary of “anti-science activists,” Pfizer acknowledged that an individual caught on video telling an undercover journalist damaging things about the company did indeed work with the pharmaceutical giant.

Last month, Project Veritas released a video in which Jordon Trishton Walker, identified as a director of research and development for strategic operations and mRNA scientific planning at Pfizer, told an undercover reporter that COVID-19 has been a “cash cow” for the company and said it may be looking into creating mutant strains of the virus in order to “preemptively develop new vaccines” though that’s “not what we say to the public.”

“Promise you won’t tell anyone,” Walker asks in the video, going on to dispute the politically explosive “gain of function” label (which denotes intentionally strengthening viruses to better study their potential effects) in favor of “directed evolution,” which he insists is a sufficiently “slow” form of exploration. “The way it would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them,” he says.

Pfizer responded with a statement that it conducts “in vitro work (e.g., in a laboratory culture dish) to identify potential resistance mutations to” its COVID drug Paxlovid, and that “[m]ost of this work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease – a non-infectious part of the virus. In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells.”

Dr. Robert Malone, a mRNA technology pioneer and prominent COVID-19 establishment critic, called the “word salad” statement “like renaming a child kidnapping and claiming it was an impromptu adoption.”

Amid the controversy, some questioned whether Walker actually worked for Pfizer. On Monday, Veritas published images of an internal Pfizer memo settling the question in the affirmative by addressing “a recent incident where one of our colleagues was baited into conversation in a social situation and recorded without their knowledge.”

The statement claims that Veritas’ video of the incident was “[m]anipulated,” but does not explain how or identify any specific misrepresentations. Instead, the memo is focused on advising Pfizer employees to be wary of conversing with anyone who might be an undercover journalist, and to refer any questions about Pfizer’s products to the company’s media relations department.

“Thank you for your diligence in helping us stop the spread of harmful misinformation,” the memo concludes. “Now is the time to be strong in upholding evidence and logic when science and our global health system are under attack.”

In fact, Pfizer has long resisted efforts to bring transparency to issues with its data on the COVID vaccines, which were developed and released in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Mounting evidence links the shots to significant health problems.

The U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 34,122 deaths, 190,833 hospitalizations, 18,413 heart attacks, and 26,344 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of January 27. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such myocarditis cases, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published December 5 by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

After the original Veritas report, the organization released another video in which Walker acknowledges there is “something irregular about the menstrual cycles” in COVID vaccine recipients, which “people will have to investigate … down the line.”

