Philadelphia approves resolution declaring abortion a ‘human right’

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) — The Philadelphia City Council has declared that killing unborn babies is a “human right.”

On November 13, the Philadelphia City Council adopted a resolution by councilmember and abortion activist Kendra Brooks to recognize murdering the unborn as a “human right.”

“In our most recent budget no money was put towards [so-called] reproductive care, which is definitely problematic,” Brooks said. “Especially when other cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Baltimore are stepping up with direct city funding for abortion and [so-called] reproductive care, but here in Philly we can’t even get a hearing.”

In September, Brooks had pressed for a hearing to discuss reallocating funds to Planned Parenthood facilities, but the meeting has yet to be scheduled.

In 2024, Philadelphia allocated $500k to Planned Parenthood and $250k for “abortion liberation.” However, this year’s budget, approved in June, completely cut funding to Planned Parenthood.

In another blow to abortion funding, within weeks of returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment against direct funding of most abortions, reinstated the Mexico City Policy that forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for most abortions abroad, and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

In March, the Trump administration froze Title X “family planning” grants to nonprofits it said violated its executive orders on immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including Planned Parenthood affiliates in nine states.

Now, abortion activists are scrambling to find sufficient funds to keep Planned Parenthood facilities afloat.

At the same time, abortion supporters at the city council meeting took aim at crisis pregnancy centers, which offer crucial care to women facing unplanned or difficult pregnancies.

While denounced as “fake clinics” by the abortion lobby, the 2,633 pregnancy centers across the United States help women to choose life for their babies by offering them practical care such as free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, prenatal care, counseling, and baby supplies. Mothers are also given information on parenting, adoption, and alternatives to abortion, often focusing on emotional and practical support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

