Philippines archdiocese begins construction of large exorcism center to fight rise in demonic activity

‘This Center will minister to those in bondage to the devil who are therefore the poorest of the poor and are usually overlooked,’ stated Fr. Syquia, director of the Archdiocese of Manila Office on Exorcism.

MAKATI, Philippines (LifeSiteNews) – The Archdiocese of Manilla has begun construction on a large exorcism center, reportedly the first in Asia, as exorcists have revealed they now face ten cases needing exorcism every day.

On May 17, Cardinal Jose Advincula and Father Francisco Syquia, director of the Archdiocese of Manila’s Office on Exorcism, led the ground-breaking ceremony to begin construction of Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism in Makati City.

“A product of more than 7 years of prayers, planning and fundraising, this religious structure will be the first of its kind in Asia, if not the world,” the archdiocese announced in a Facebook post.

Fr. Syquia said the center would “minister to those in bondage to the devil who are therefore the poorest of the poor and are usually overlooked.”

The new Saint Michael Center will be home to the Archdiocese of Manila Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, the Ministry of Exorcism Office, and the Ministry on Visions and Phenomena Office. It will also serve as the headquarters of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists (PACE), an association of exorcists founded in 2016 and now part of the Pontifical International Association of Exorcists based in Rome.

READ: High-ranking Jesuit said Satan’s not real. Church’s Rite of Exorcism shows otherwise

According to the archdiocese, the new center will strive to “encompasses not only diagnostic procedures and the prayer for spiritual liberation and exorcism itself, but must also include proper follow-ups and evaluations.”

The Archdiocese of Manila’s Office of Exorcism (AMOE) has existed for some years, being established in 2006 by Cardinal Gaudencio Rosales “in response to an emerging need of responding systematically and appropriately to people who are being harassed by unclean spirits.”

The office aims to “address the growing number of cases who need liberation from extraordinary demonic attacks and bondages.” The exorcist team on site includes priests trained as exorcists, along with counselors, psychiatrists, psychologists, case officers, and lay volunteers.

The program which the center will use includes “exorcism prayers, guidance and counseling, evangelization of the person and his family, introduction to a community where the energumen can find support and regular evaluation of progress in both his spiritual life and liberation.”

With the development of the new center, Fr. Syquia – who heads PACE – will now be looking to increase the number of exorcists in the country. Following a “dramatic” growth in exorcists since PACE’s inception, there are currently 171 exorcists in various diocese in the Philippines.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the Secretary of Defense: "Pride Month" is making our country weaker Show Petition Text 9703 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world. This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family. It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces. SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker. Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it. Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies. pic.twitter.com/Bt8K9tRGIw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 1, 2022 https://t.co/wqhH5DaPZ5 — Betio Bn (@leatherneck266) June 2, 2022 This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield. How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes? The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is. Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022 To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002. Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not. While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices. SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag. The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it. In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue. Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship. Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted. Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition. MORE INFORMATION: US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews **Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Yet as PhilStar reported, PACE have stated that there are currently “ten daily recorded exorcism cases in the country,” a number which has increased due to COVID lockdowns. Increased time on the internet, including social media and pornography, has created new openings for demons to affect people, PACE stated.

Already in 2015, Fr. Syquia revealed a sharp increase in demonic possession, saying, “these days we have around 80 to 100 cases at any given time.” According to a report in the Catholic Herald, he explained in 2021 that, “a sharp increase in cases in the past three to five years” has led the diocese to build the center.

Experts have also revealed that COVID-19 lockdowns caused a spike in mental health emergencies across the world.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson recently, Father Vince Lampart, an exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, stated that the devil typically attacks in four stages: first through deception, then division, followed by diversion – or attempts to substitute something for God – and finally discouragement or despair.

“The demonic can play on a person’s memory and imagination, because ultimately the devil will want us to make the same choice that he has made, namely the rejection of God. So, all these temptations are trying to challenge us to act contrary to God, to really disconnect ourselves from God,” he said.

He warned against participating in occult practices, including consulting mediums or psychics and using witchcraft, noting that it establishes a connection to “the demonic world” and inevitably results in diabolic attacks.

Share











