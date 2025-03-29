PHOTOS: Archbishop Naumann leads pro-life prayer vigil outside Kansas Planned Parenthood

Around 50 pro-lifers joined Archbishop Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, at a prayer vigil outside of Planned Parenthood to witness for the unborn and stand against the culture of death.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann led a pro-life prayer vigil outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion facility to mark the International Day of the Unborn Child on Saturday.

“Catholics from the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas joined Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann in prayer this morning outside Planned Parenthood in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of the third annual Day of the Unborn Child sidewalk witness,” the Kansas City archdiocesan newspaper, The Leaven, wrote on Facebook.

Around 50 pro-lifers, including several clergy, joined the vigil, according to Ron Kelsey, president of the pro-life Kansas City Pregnancy Clinic. Five abortion supporters were also at the Planned Parenthood center.

“We held this Day of the Unborn to participate with others conducting this event around the world,” Kelsey told LifeSiteNews. “It is so important to stand in witness to the infinite value of the unborn child when society, as a whole, treats the child merely as a product which can be disposed of.”

“We held this event in front of Planned Parenthood because PP never even acknowledges the existence of the child that they kill; a child that they fear,” he added.

The Day of the Unborn Child “is held around the world on a date near the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord which is celebrated on March 25,” an invitation to the vigil explained. “The Annunciation of the Lord reveals the Incarnation where God became man, the Word became flesh.”

“Jesus began His humanity as an embryo as does every human being, thereby dramatically witnessing to the infinite value of every human being made in the image and likeness of God. Nine months after His Incarnation, we celebrate the birth of Jesus on December 25, Christmas Day,” the invite stated.

“Please join us in this event so much needed in our culture of death which wages war on the unborn child.”

Archbishop Naumann, who has been known for his pro-life advocacy, led those in attendance in praying the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary, the Angelus, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet at the vigil, which ran from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

He called on the Blessed Virgin Mary “to intercede for us and intercede for our country,” noting that She is the patroness of the United States under Her title of the Immaculate Conception.

Protesters carried signs that read, “Killing is NOT Healthcare,” “Choose Love,” and “Jesus, I trust in You.” A man could be seen with a small baby at the event.

The prayer vigil came one day after a satanic event at the Kansas capitol in Topeka that drew a massive Catholic counter-demonstration featuring hundreds of people from across the country.

Catholic protesters prayed 15 decades of the Holy Rosary and sang Marian and patriotic hymns in between decades, according to the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP).

“The stirring sound of bagpipes and drums added energy and enthusiasm to the prayers,” the Catholic group said. “After the Rosary, the crowd prayed the Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, asking God to protect the state of Kansas from demonic influence.”

Archbishop Naumann also led a Eucharistic Holy Hour and celebrated a packed Mass at Assumption Church north of the capitol building on Friday in response to the blasphemous event.

Kansas reported a record 19,467 abortions in 2023, up from 7,849 in 2021, due to an influx of women from states with pro-life laws.

Share











