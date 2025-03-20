PHOTOS: Bishop Strickland leads 100 priests in prayer at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Bishop Joseph Strickland led 100 priests in a historic prayer event at Mar-a-Lago on March 19, praying for President Donald Trump's embrace of the Catholic faith.

PALM BEACH, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland was joined by 100 priests in prayer during a Catholic event at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Wednesday, March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Strickland led 100 priests in prayer during the second annual “Catholic Prayer for America” gala at Mar-a-Lago.

“It was a wonderful evening which brought 100 priests to the house of the President in a historic gathering of prayer led by Bishop Joseph Strickland,” LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen said.

“I learned sadly that the Florida bishops forbade their priests from attending the event, but many canceled priests were present,” he continued.

“Bishop Strickland prayed openly that the President would embrace the fullness of the Catholic faith so that he might receive the powerful graces of the sacraments,” he recalled. “After a host of powerful speakers the evening concluded with exposition, and benediction and finally the joint blessing by all the clergy present of a statue of Our Lady intended for the First Family.”

A HUNDRED priests gathered at Mar-a-Lago for a historic night of prayer led by Bishop Strickland. Florida bishops tried to stop it—but canceled priests stood strong. A powerful plea for the President to embrace the fullness of the faith. 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/evZqygs8FD — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) March 20, 2025

The gala, hosted by Catholics for Catholics, gathered Catholics from across the country and even from Canada, as in the case of Westen.

“Prayer is at the heart of what makes America great,” Catholics for Catholics wrote. “Throughout our history we have seen the power of prayer at work.”

“From the frozen hills of Valley Forge to the overflowing Churches on the morning of D-Day 1944, Americans have knelt down in prayer to beseech the Almighty for help,” the organization continued. “While Catholics for Catholics is a movement of passionate activists, we know that without prayer our work is in vain.”

The evening included speeches from Catholic warriors including Bishop Joseph Strickland, Father Richard Heilman, pro-life activist Jean Marshall, detransitioner Nancy Charles, and Catholic commentator Taylor Marshall.

“We saw Roger Stone recount his daily prayer of the Rosary,” Westen recalled. “Catholic awards were given to J6er Joe Thomas, pro-life warriors Jean Marshall, Will Goodman and Fr. Nix among others, and many other Catholic heroes such as Nancy Charles.”

“General Flynn and his wife were also given an award for their heroic service to faith and country,” he added.

During the event, Strickland, surrounded by 100 priests, blessed a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, which will be presented as a gift to Trump from Catholics.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER…

March 19, 2025 – Feast of St. Joseph

At the @CforCatholics “Catholic Prayer for America” Gala, Priests from around the Country gathered in Mar-a-Lago surrounding @BishStrickland as he blessed the Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, a gift from Catholics to… pic.twitter.com/mc1MT6BfQW — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) March 20, 2025

Some photos from the event:

