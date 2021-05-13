PHOTOS: Canadians march for life at Parliament Hill, demand end to injustice of abortion

CLICK HERE for a first report from today’s rally and march.

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life Canadians are currently marching for life in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, demanding an end to the country’s brutal abortion-until-birth regime. Canada has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world.

“Even during an ongoing pandemic, the federal government continues to increase abortion funding overseas, abortion is prioritized as an essential service by the federal and provincial governments, and a majority of our parliamentarians voted to expand euthanasia and assisted suicide, despite exposed cracks in our health care system. This cannot go unopposed,” said Jeff Gunnarson, president of Campaign Life Coalition, which organized the march.

LifeSiteNews is on the ground in Ottawa.