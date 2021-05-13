News

PHOTOS: Canadians march for life at Parliament Hill, demand end to injustice of abortion

Thu May 13, 2021 - 1:32 pm EST
OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life Canadians are currently marching for life in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, demanding an end to the country’s brutal abortion-until-birth regime. Canada has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world.

“Even during an ongoing pandemic, the federal government continues to increase abortion funding overseas, abortion is prioritized as an essential service by the federal and provincial governments, and a majority of our parliamentarians voted to expand euthanasia and assisted suicide, despite exposed cracks in our health care system. This cannot go unopposed,” said Jeff Gunnarson, president of Campaign Life Coalition, which organized the march.

LifeSiteNews is on the ground in Ottawa. Below are some photos of the rally and march unfolding. Continue to check back to this page, and LifeSiteNews.com, for more breaking reports, photos, and video.

Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
MPP Derek Sloan
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image

