PHOTOS: Catholics hold Rosary rally at St. Patrick’s in reparation for ‘transgender’ funeral

The February 24 rally organized by Tradition, Family, Property members featured dozens of Catholics praying in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC in reparation for the February 15 funeral of a transgender activist and prostitute.

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics gathered in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City last weekend to host a rosary rally in reparation for the blasphemous “transgender” funeral that took place earlier this month.

The main rally, organized by Tradition, Family, Property (TFP) members, took place on Saturday, February 24 in reparation for the February 15 funeral of transgender activist and prostitute “Cecilia Gentili,” a man who “identified” as a woman.

TFP had slammed the scandalous so-called funeral, saying that it had defiled the “house of God,” urging Catholics to show up in reparation.

Photos of the Saturday rally, taken by both a LifeSite League member who was present at the event and another attendee, show dozens of Catholics gathered in front of the cathedral, many of them holding signs and rosaries.

One image shows a banner which read, “Homosexual sins and the Catholic faith are irreconcilable. We protest the sacrilege perpetrated here!”

Other Catholics arrived on seen with images of the Crucified Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Despite the Catholic Church’s unchangeable teaching on sexuality, which includes condemnations of homosexual acts and “transgenderism” as gravely sinful, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York commended the priests who presided over the funeral.

The funeral itself contained numerous blasphemies, as LifeSiteNews reported at the time, including championing the deceased man as a “whore” who worked to make “sex workers free.”

Causing further outrage, attendees of the service referred to the dead man as “Saint Cecilia,” despite the real Saint Cecilia being a virgin-martyr who was put to death for refusing to renounce the Catholic faith.

LifeSiteNews has launched a petition urging Dolan to perform an exorcism of the cathedral after the blasphemous display. At the time of publication of this article, the petition has garnered over 15,000 signatures.

