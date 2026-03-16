PHOTOS: Dutch Cardinal Eijk celebrates first public Traditional Latin Mass

Cardinal Eijk’s Pontifical High Mass is particularly significant because the Latin Mass is rare in the Netherlands and it comes despite Vatican officials’ hostility to the traditional liturgy.

OSS, Netherlands (LifeSiteNews) — Dutch Cardinal Willem Jacobus Eijk, the metropolitan archbishop of Utrecht, celebrated his first public Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) at the historic Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday.

The packed March 15 Laetare Sunday Mass, viewable at the link below, is also believed to have been the first Pontifical High Mass celebrated by a Dutch cardinal since 1969. Cardinal Eijk is known for his staunch defense of Catholic doctrine and promotion of reverent liturgical practices.

LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen noted that Cardinal Eijk, celebrating this solemn Mass according to the ancient Roman Rite, is “a beautiful sign of hope for the Church” that shows the “enduring power of tradition.”

A beautiful sign of hope for the Church! Dutch Cardinal Willem Eijk celebrated his first public Traditional Latin Mass yesterday in Oss, Netherlands — a solemn Pontifical Mass in the ancient Roman Rite. The Archbishop of Utrecht, turning with the faithful towards Christ, shows… pic.twitter.com/g9V6cutPKG — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) March 16, 2026

Cardinal Eijk has served as archbishop of Utrecht since 2007 and was created a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. He previously served as bishop of Groningen-Leeuwarden from 1999 to 2007.

The Dutch cardinal, who is known as one of the most orthodox prelates in Western Europe, has consistently defended Catholic teaching on abortion and euthanasia, as well as marriage and priestly celibacy. He notably opposed the “blessing” of homosexual “couples” as well as the distribution of Holy Communion to the divorced and civilly “remarried” people.

Cardinal Eijk: Divorced and ‘remarried’ Catholics can only receive communion ‘if they live in chastity’

Cardinal Eijk has also criticized Pope Francis and other members of the Church hierarchy for being ambiguous in their teaching on these matters. Less than a month after the election of Pope Leo XIV, he urged the new pontiff to be “clear” and “unambiguous” in his teaching.

Cardinal Eijk regularly celebrates the Novus Ordo Mass ad orientem (meaning “to the east”). In response to liberal Catholics who have criticized him for the traditional liturgical posture, the cardinal previously said: “I do not celebrate Mass with my back to the people; I say it by turning my face towards Christ … together with the people, we are truly turned towards Christ.”

READ: Detroit archbishop shuts down most Latin Masses, bans ad orientem worship

In his ministry, the Dutch prelate has further underscored the centrality of the Eucharist to the Catholic faith. He wrote in a pastoral reflection: “Through the sacrament of the Eucharist we are united with Jesus; thus, with God Himself and therefore with His infinite love.”

Cardinal Eijk’s Solemn Mass is also significant as celebrations of the Tridentine Mass are rare in the Netherlands. The Latin Mass Directory lists only 13 venues where it is celebrated in the country, which is home to about 3.4 million Catholics.

However, there are signs of growing interest in the traditional form of the Roman Rite, such as the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) recently launching a new apostolate in the archdiocese of Utrecht, and the massive attendance at Cardinal Eijk’s Pontifical Mass.

Photos credited to Ivan Tomas Zelić:

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