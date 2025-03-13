Photos of Mark Carney with convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell go viral online

The Daily Mail has published pictures from 2013 of Mark Carney with Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, sparking speculation over Canada's soon-to-be prime minister's connection with the convicted sex trafficker.

According to images published March 11 by the Daily Mail, Mark Carney, who will be sworn in as prime minister on Friday, attended the August 2013 Wilderness Music Festival in Oxfordshire, England, alongside convicted sex trafficker Maxwell.

“Carney is the latest politician to be caught in photos with Maxwell, which doesn’t bode well for him, considering he and the Liberal party are down 10 points to the Conservatives in the upcoming federal election,” the outlet reported.

While the images first circulated prominently in January, they have now resurfaced as Carney is scheduled to be sworn in as prime minister this Friday after being appointed leader of the Liberal Party on March 9.

The photographs show Carney and his wife Diana standing with Maxwell just one month after Carney was made Governor of the Bank of England in 2013.

While Carney has not been named in documents or reports related to Epstein, many online are raising questions as to why he was pictured with Maxwell and how well he knows the now-imprisoned criminal.

“Your daily reminder that Mark Carney is linked to a child sex-trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein,” Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca posted on X.

"Is Carney on the Epstein List?" he questioned.

“Is Carney on the Epstein List?” he questioned.

According to the Daily Mail, Carney’s sister-in-law, Lady Tania, attended the same high school as Maxwell.

The Toronto Sun reports that a source close to Carney has denied any real connection between the future prime minister and Maxwell, telling the outlet, “while they have bumped into each other in public settings (including the 11-year-old photos you’ve sent), they are not friends.”

Regardless of the extent of his potential connection to Maxwell, Carney is a self-proclaimed globalist and elitist, and his links to globalist groups have had Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy.”

Carney has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts. He has also previously endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when the tax was exempted from home heating oil in an effort to reduce costs for some Canadians.

Just recently, Carney criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for targeting woke ideology, and has vowed to promote “inclusiveness” in Canada.

