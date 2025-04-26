PHOTOS: Pope Francis’ funeral is held at the Vatican

Cardinal Re used the homily to praise Pope Francis' record in office and also to attest that the late pope is now in heaven. Some 250,000 people attended the event.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis’ funeral took place in St. Peter’s Square this morning, attended by 250,000 people today, before his remains were taken to his place of burial across the city.

Starting a little later than billed, Francis’ funeral was held in the square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in the presence of hundreds of thousands of attendants gathered in the square and down the street in front of the Vatican.

Presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re – dean of the College of Cardinals – the funeral provided an opportunity for him to highlight many of the key aspects of Francis’ pontificate. Re referred to Francis’ papal voyages, especially his 2021 trip to Iraq as being “a balm on the open wounds of the Iraqi people.”

Re also praised Francis’ controversial texts Fratelli Tutti and the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity, saying that such texts served respectfully to “revive a worldwide aspiration to fraternity,” and “recalling the common fatherhood of God.”

“Addressing men and women throughout the world, in his Encyclical Letter Laudato si’ he drew attention to our duties and shared responsibility for our common home, stating, ‘No one is saved alone,’” Re commented.

The Cardinal-Dean also used the homily to suggest that Francis was now in heaven, asking the late pope to pray for the Church from heaven:

Pope Francis used to conclude his speeches and meetings by saying, “Do not forget to pray for me.” Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us. May you bless the Church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope.

Following the funeral, Francis’ body was transferred back inside St. Peter’s Basilica before then being placed into a popemobile. His coffin was transported across the city, making a ceremonial tour of Rome’s historic center, around the Colosseum and Roman Forum, before arriving at the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major.

On the steps of the basilica, a small group was due to welcome the pope’s mortal remains, comprising members of Rome’s poor, homeless, and also numbering some self-described “transgender” individuals. No footage of their presence was shown on the Vatican’s coverage, however.

There, the Vatican’s live coverage ended, as members of the papal chapel escorted the pope through the nave of the ancient Marian basilica up to the chapel of his burial on the left-hand side of the church.

Reports from the authorities suggest that some 200 cardinals were present at the funeral, along with many hundreds of bishops and priests. Aside from the large crowds – estimated to be around 250,000 by the authorities – the funeral drew dignitaries from all across the globe.

A further 150,000 people are estimated to have lined the streets to watch the pope’s remains pass by.

Notably high security gave evidence to the presence of numerous high-profile politicians and royals from 12 countries, with the rare sight of a helicopter and security drones flying around the Vatican City throughout the ceremony.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron from France, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Prince William from the U.K. and over 160 foreign delegations were all in attendance, including Javier Milei from Francis’ home country of Argentina.

Trump and Zelenksy used the opportunity to enjoy a brief, private meeting inside the Vatican, with Zelenksy saying the the meeting involved discussing a “full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.”

Leaders from world religions also attended, including Buddhists, Sikhs, Hindus, Zoroastrians, though no Muslim or Jewish leaders were officially present.

Cardinal Joseph Zen from Hong Kong was also given leave by the authorities to travel and attend the funeral, reminiscent of the arrangement he had to endure when travelling for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral in January 2023.

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to pray for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

