Physician group sues Biden-Harris admin to stop ‘Orwellian’ surveillance of millions of businesses

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is suing the Treasury Department to stop the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act, which requires 30 million businesses to submit personal information to a government database by January 2025 or face fines and jail time.

Canadians: Send an urgent message to legislators urging them to stop Trudeau’s ‘Online Harms Act’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is suing the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to halt a reporting requirement that will place countless law-abiding citizens under mass surveillance next year.

The lawsuit, filed on September 26, seeks to block the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which requires beneficial owners and company applicants of small businesses to submit personal information to a government database by January 1, 2025, or face jail time.

The CTA was passed in 2021 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, purportedly to crack down on financial crimes. The Treasury Department issued reporting requirements for businesses in 2022, which gave them until the start of 2025 to submit the required information.

Under these regulations, owners and applicants of small businesses, political organizations, civic groups, and sports clubs must submit their date of birth, home addresses, and driver’s licenses to FinCEN, which will enter these details into a giant federal database.

FinCEN will keep this personal information in its database for at least five years. If a business fails to submit this information, they could face up to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.

“Most Americans are unaware of this extension in the reach of the federal government into purely local activities. This is the Orwellian Big Brother on steroids,” Andrew Schlafly, lead counsel for the AAPS, wrote in the lawsuit.

Schlafly added that nowhere in the Constitution is the federal government authorized to monitor small local entities. “Never before has the federal government been allowed to have such a broad police power over local activities,” he wrote.

The law grants exemptions to these regulations for large businesses with at least 20 full-time employees that generate at least $5 million per year, 501(c) charity organizations, and political action committees (PACs). Still, this law applies to a whopping 30 million businesses nationwide.

In 2022, a separate lawsuit was filed against the Department of the Treasury over the CTA by the National Small Business Association (NSBA). Earlier this year, Judge Liles Burke of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Alabama ruled in favor of the NSBA, deeming the law unconstitutional because it “[e]xceeds the Constitution’s limits on the legislative branch and lacks a sufficient nexus to any enumerated power to be a necessary or proper means of achieving Congress’ policy goals.”

The Department of the Treasury is appealing the judge’s ruling. Despite that ruling, the Treasury insists that the law still applies to all businesses that are not plaintiffs in that particular case, according to the AAPS.

The Department of the Treasury told LifeSiteNews it would comment on the law but has not offered a further response as of publication.

RELATED

Joe Biden wants IRS to track bank accounts with $600 or more

More US states must take a stand against the debanking of conservatives

TSA set to enforce controversial Real ID program next May with two-year transition period

Why is Joe Biden working so hard to destroy America?

Canadians: Send an urgent message to legislators urging them to stop Trudeau’s ‘Online Harms Act’

Share











