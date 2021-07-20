Physicians group: Biden’s home-vaccine visits unconstitutional, unethical

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

July 20, 2021 (WND News Center) – The Biden administration’s plan to send agents “door to door” to persuade the “vaccine-hesitant” to receive the experimental COVID-19 shots is unconstitutional and unethical, contends an association of physicians.

The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) said in a statement that the federal government’s “solicitation violates the ethical principles of protecting confidentiality and informed consent.”

“Health professionals need a patient’s implied consent even to be seen; they may not simply show up uninvited at a stranger’s home,” the doctors argue.

The AAPS declares that for “both legal and ethical reasons, the program should be discontinued at once.”

The group also notes a leaked script from the Lake County Health Department in Illinois that instructs “community health ambassadors” to keep track of the addresses and responses from residents in a “Doorknocking Spreadsheet.”

AAPS made the following observations:

The U.S. Constitution provides no authority for the federal government to be involved in medicine, for example, by recommending, promoting, or mandating treatments.

If the Ambassador knows a person’s vaccination status, the government has already been collecting personal health data and sharing it with agents having nothing to do with the person’s care, a violation of the Fourth Amendment. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) will not protect you — it allows very broad disclosure to government officials.

States have the lawful authority to regulate the practice of medicine, but the Ambassadors are evidently not under any constraints regarding training, credentialing, documentation, or scope of practice, although they are collecting data and giving medical advice without supervision. Even medical assistants and medical scribes need to meet certain qualifications.

Ambassadors are promoting an experimental product, with no information on risks. Even if a product is FDA-approved, advertisers and medical professionals must divulge risks, such as heart inflammation, paralysis from Guillain-Barré or other causes, miscarriage, or death. Contrast the Ambassador’s script with the disclosures on a television ad for a drug, say one to treat your dog’s heartworm.

