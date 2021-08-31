Physicians respond to media, Big Pharma attacks on cheap, effective treatments for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, California (America’s Frontline Doctors) – America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) released the following statement in response to inaccurate and slanderous reporting by both Time Magazine and NBC News:
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the formal recommendation from the United States government was to lock down and only come to the hospital if you could not breathe. Never before in the history of our nation has this been medical advice. Over the past 18 months, the government has contended that there is nothing that can be done other than masking to protect individuals from COVID-19. The human cost of that reckless and unscientific prescription has been massive. This has been attested to by thousands of doctors worldwide including several testifying before Congress.
A small number of courageous physicians in the U.S. and around the world put their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor on the line, and started treating COVID patients early to prevent hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, and death. These intrepid doctors, including Dr. Vladimir Zelenko in upstate New York, Dr. Brian Tyson in California, and Dr. Didier Raoult in Marseilles, France, achieved extremely impressive clinical results, using various combinations of hydroxycholoroquine, ivermectin, zinc, vitamins and antibiotics.
AFLDS was formed in response to the unprecedented media censorship of early outpatient treatment of COVID-19 with cheap, easily available drugs. We responded to the enormous humanitarian need by aggressively working to make hydroxychloroquine over the counter, just as it is in many other countries. A Citizen’s Petition was filed with the FDA on October 12, 2020 and was ignored, and thus AFLDS worked to establish relationships with telemedicine companies to enable physicians to see patients virtually. Several other organizations stepped into this void as well and together with qualified physicians appropriately prescribing these proven, safe and effective medications, have saved millions of lives.
Globally it is well known that early treatment works but this truth continues to be frantically suppressed by the dishonest American media. In India the scientist who withheld this cheap, safe medicine from her people is now facing the death penalty. In Japan the Tokyo Medical Association urged all doctors to prescribe ivermectin. In China Chloroquine has been recommended since March 2020. In America the mainstream media failed to report >300 studies showing early treatment works, including the American Journal of Medicine and the American Journal of Therapeutics and the treatment algorithm posted by Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. The Wall Street Journal did attempt to shame the FDA for trying to block people’s access to the Nobel Prize winning drug.
With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent.
But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected!
Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state.
This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students.
Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity!
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/
'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots
AFLDS has been maliciously attacked as part of an ongoing, orchestrated effort by media outlets who are making billions from Big Pharma and pandemic-related government advertising. The CDC’s own data debunks the government and pharmaceutical industry’s narrative that only vaccines can save us from COVID-19. In fact, the CDC’s own numbers reveal the truth, which is that your own immune system can virtually always manage this virus. According to the CDC, even without treatment, the survival rate is 99.98% under age 50 and almost 95% over age 70. Both numbers approach 100% with early treatment.
The vaccines will not protect you from Delta and future variants, and have serious side effects, including death (>13,000 in the CDC database VAERS). Doctors have always known that natural immunity is far superior (more robust, longer lasting) to vaccine immunity, and the data is now accumulating that the vaccines are failing with vaccinated people being 13x more likely than unvaccinated to be diagnosed and 27x more likely to become sick. The latest research portends great harm from the vaccines. A recent study of healthcare workers in Vietnam showed that the vaccinated group had 251x the viral load of the unvaccinated group. This is consistent with ADE (antibody dependent enhancement), about which AFLDS warned the world in November, 2020.
AFLDS continues to encourage the public to remain calm. The Delta variant is very contagious but clinically milder than the original Wuhan variant. COVID-19 has a very high survivability rate and with an increased effort to protect physician independence and patient choice, we will save even more lives.
Reprinted with permission from America’s Frontline Doctors