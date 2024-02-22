Pierre Poilievre says he would ban online pornography access for minors if he becomes PM

Poilievre answered ‘yes’ when asked if parliament should mandate age verification for pornography websites and if a future Poilievre government would do so.

KITCHENER, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Pierre Poilievre has said that should he become the next prime minister, his future government would mandate that online pornography sites require age verification for all users, which would in effect ban minors from accessing internet pornography.

Yesterday, while speaking to reporters at a press conference on a variety of topics, Poilievre was asked (27:00 mark) if he believes “parliament should make it law that pornography websites have to verify the ages of users so minors can’t access their material” and whether a future Poilievre government would do so.

“Yes,” replied Poilievre to the reporter’s question.

Currently before Canada’s House of Commons for review is Senate Bill S-210, “An Act to restrict young persons’ online access to sexually explicit material.” The bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons last December, with CPC MPs lambasting most Liberal Party MPs for voting against a bill designed to protect children from accessing online pornography.

S-210 is a non-governmental Senate law introduced by independent Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne, who was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018. It was passed by the Senate in April 2023.

S-210 would create a framework to make it an offense for any organization that makes available “sexually explicit material” to anyone under the age 18 for commercial purposes. Anyone breaking the new rules would be fined $250,000 for the first offense and up to $500,000 for any subsequent offences.

However, the CPC under Poilievre released a statement saying that the party “do not support any measures that would allow the imposition of a digital ID or infringe on the privacy of adults and their freedom to access legal content online,” when it comes to Bill S-210 or another other future law.

Online pornography viewed by kids is a huge problem that, as noted by LifeSiteNews’s Jonathon Van Maren, needs to stop.

“If we are going to halt the rise of sexual violence in our culture, we are going to have to find a way to deal with the problem of pervasive and compulsive porn consumption,” he wrote in a recent blog.

As for Poilievre, in recent weeks he has taken a firmer stand on social issues, notably in protecting women’s spaces, most recently saying that “female spaces should be exclusively for females.”

Earlier in the month, after muzzling his MPs from commenting on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically “transitioning” children, Poilievre finally spoke in favor of Smith’s promotion of parental rights.

