Pierre Poilievre calls Justin Trudeau and his father ‘Marxists’ in exchange with concerned Canadian

(LifeSiteNews) – Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau “Marxists” when asked by an Ontario resident what could be done to help prevent Canada from going “down” due to the PM’s Liberal policies.

Poilievre made the comments to a house owner named “Peggy” while knocking on doors with Conservative Party candidate Jamil Jivani, who is hoping to win an upcoming Durham, Ontario byelection of which the date has not been set.

In the now-viral video, posted to social media last week, “Peggy” can be heard saying to Poilievre, as he comes up to her door, that Trudeau’s “dad” started “a long time ago,” “putting this country down,” adding that she is worried his son is going to “put the nail in the coffin.”

In response, Poilievre replied, “Not if we can help it.”

“They’re both Marxists,” he added.

The viral video drew an immediate backlash late last week from Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, who posted a link to the video with the following comment.

“Say what you will about our political leaders, but to refer to *any* Canadian Prime Minister as a Marxist not only shows a massive misunderstanding of the term but indeed is an insult to all those who have been subject to the political ideology,” Gerretsen wrote.

However, when it comes to the Trudeaus, they are both on record for giving praise to communist nations such as China and Cuba, whose political systems today are modeled after the ideas of Karl Marx, author of the “Communist Manifesto” and “Das Kapital.”

For example, in 2013, before he was PM, Trudeau praised China’s “basic dictatorship,” which sparked outrage from many Canadians, including those of Chinese descent.

“There is a level of admiration I actually have for China, because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green,” Trudeau said.

The reality of today is that the Communist Chinese regime is very much involved in Canadian politics, as was brought to light by the recent election meddling scandal.

Over the past two years or so, potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Recently, the Conservative Party slammed Trudeau for having one of his cabinet members, Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault, accept an invite from China for climate talks.

As for Trudeau’s father, who was prime minister from 1968 until 1984 except for a small lapse from 1979 to 1980, he also was known for his praise to the major totalitarian political systems of his day.

For example, the elder Trudeau visited Moscow a few times, reporting favorably on that nation’s totalitarian regime. He also frequently expressed enthusiasm for Mao Tse-Tung’s Communist Chinese regime, ignoring the tens of millions of lives snuffed out in what experts now call the greatest mass murderer in world history.

He also greatly admired Cuba’s Marxist despot Fidel Castro, giving him a public hug during a 1976 trip to Cuba. Trudeau’s shout of “Vive Castro!” at a large public event during the trip was broadcast around the world.

Pierre Trudeau “seemed to have the mind of a dictator, not a democrat,” wrote Link Byfield in a 2000 Globe and Mail piece after Trudeau’s death. “He was fascinated by the cold-blooded determination of the Chinese Communists. He was once overheard by reporters remarking to Fidel Castro how much quicker and easier it would be to run things the Cuban way.”

In 2016, Justin Trudeau praised Castro after his passing in 2016 as a “controversial figure,” who had “tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for ‘el Comandante.’”

He called him a “legendary revolutionary and orator” and noted that his father was “very proud to call … a friend.”

As for Poilievre, recent polls show that his Conservative Party has strong support from young Canadians, and if an election were held today, he would win a majority government.

In recent months, Poilievre has come out in favor of parental rights, saying “parental rights come before the government’s rights” and parents alone have the final say on what their kids learn in school.

