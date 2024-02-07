Pierre Poilievre defends parental rights after muzzling Conservative MPs on ‘transitioning’ kids

After initially instructing party members not to comment on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's ban on gender-altering procedures for children, the Conservative leader said parents should be trusted to make decisions for their children.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After placing a muzzle on his MPs from commenting on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically “transitioning” children, pushback from prominent Canadians and pro-life groups seems to have made federal Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre finally speak in favor of Smith’s promotion of parental rights.

“Justin Trudeau should butt out. He should let parents raise kids and let provinces run schools and hospitals,” Poilievre said to reporters, who kept asking him about Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically or medically “transitioning” children while in Montreal unveiling a party plan to tackle rising auto theft.

When another reporter asked if he was in favor of restricting “healthcare access to transgender youth,” Poilievre accused the journalist of spreading “disinformation.”

“First and foremost, you are spreading disinformation, and you refuse to even describe the policy proposals that are even being debated. You refuse to even list any of them,” he said.

“Let’s be clear why you don’t do it, because you don’t want to lose the debate. You think if you keep it vague and you refrain from actually describing the policies that Premier Smith is putting in place, then you think that you can then misrepresent them and misrepresent conservatives.”

Poilievre then took a shot at Trudeau, saying he was avoiding the issue at hand.

“You notice that Trudeau has not given a single example of any of the policies that Premier Smith has brought forward that he individually disagrees with because he doesn’t want to be specific,” he said, adding, “That’s because he, and you, want to peddle disinformation in order to demonize Premier Smith and parents. Justin Trudeau has spread hatred against parents.”

Poilievre also observed how the real reason Trudeau is opposed to Smith’s parental rights bill is that he hates “Christian parents.”

“He’s accused Muslim parents of being hateful because they were standing up for their kids,” he said, adding, “He’s attacked Christian parents, suggested that parents cannot be trusted with their kids, and I disagree with him.”

“I think we have to trust parents. No one cares for their kids more than parents,” the CPC leader said.

Today, Poilievre appeared to side with Smith even more, telling reporters in Ottawa that he thinks, “We should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions when they are adults.”

The Liberal Party under Trudeau last week condemned Smith’s pro-family proposal, with Health Minister Mark Holland saying he is “deeply disturbed” by the decision to protect children from gender ideology.

In a vague message last week, Trudeau told reporters regarding Alberta’s decision that “Canadians need to know that the federal government and all Canadians will be there to protect youth.”

Yesterday, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier called out Poilievre after he banned his MPs from commenting on Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically “transitioning” children.

Last Wednesday, Smith announced what is perhaps the strongest pro-family legislation in Canada, protecting kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Smith said her United Conservative Party (UCP) government will soon be introducing legislation that, if passed, would bar doctors in the province from medically or surgically “transitioning” children under age 17. The new legislation will also mandate parental consent for pronoun changes in school. Coming in the fall will be additional legislation that bans biological men who claim to be women from competing in women’s sports.

Poilievre speaking in favor of Smith’s bill good news, says Canada’s top pro-life and family org

Campaign Life Coalition director of political operations Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews that while it is good to see Poilievre, “arrive at the morally correct position,” even if he was “dragged to it against his will by Danielle Smith,” the conservative leader is only changing his tune due to the popularity of her forthcoming legislation.

Fonseca said that Smith is the “real leader of the Conservative movement,” and took a shot at Poilievre being a “cowardly leader” when it comes to family and moral issues for far too long.

“For far too long, Poilievre has been a cowardly leader, ready to ape Justin Trudeau’s talking points on social issues and applaud his anti-family policies, not because he truly believes in them, but because he feared that taking an opposing view would create an opportunity for the CBC and Toronto Star to damage him in the polls,” Fonseca said.

“Premier Smith’s very popular parental rights policies have forced him to realize that he never needed to fear the liberal media after all.”

Fonseca observed how Poilievre seeing the “broad popularity of Smith’s policies” forced him to “choose between continuing to stand with Trudeau on LGBT ideology, or to cross the aisle, so to speak, and stand with the winning Danielle Smith.”

“It’s just pragmatism on his part, unfortunately,” he noted.

Fonseca also lamented how although Poilievre in the past “identified as pro-life and pro-family,” he does not think the man “believes in anything anymore.”

“All these years in the belly of the corrupt political machine caused him to lose his principles, and probably his Catholic faith too. Power and election victory became his new religion,” Fonseca noted.

“So now, Pierre will go wherever the polls seem to go, and at the moment, they’re with supporting parental rights against LGBT ideology.”

While Alberta’s forthcoming rules will be the strongest thus far in Canada when it comes to protecting kids from the most extreme aspects of the transgender movement, the conservative-led governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have also taken steps to protect kids in the past year.

Alberta’s forthcoming regulations include a ban on so-called “top” surgeries (mastectomies, breast constructions) as well as “bottom” surgeries (vaginoplasties, phalloplasties) for children 17 and under. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are also restricted to those age 16 and older but only with parental consent.

