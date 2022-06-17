Pierre Poilievre demands accountability for Trudeau gov’t over Emergencies Act abuse

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party of Canada MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party be held accountable for not having just cause to crack down on the Freedom Convoy with emergency powers.
During a heated debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Poilievre said that “not once, not twice, but 13 times” did Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino claim that “police told him to suspend people’s civil liberties with the Emergencies Act.”
“Not only did the cops say that’s not true, but yesterday, two of his fellow ministers, including the deputy prime minister, said it’s not true, and today, the prime minister refused to say that his public safety minister had acted honourably,” Poilievre noted.
Poilievre then asked, “Why is he (Mendicino) still in cabinet?”
Trudeau did not give a direct answer, and instead attacked the Freedom Convoy protesters for disrupting “people’s lives,” claiming the use of the Emergencies Act (EA) against them was warranted.
In near disbelief of Trudeau’s answer, Poilievre shot back by saying, “This is a prime minister who disrupted the lives of tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people because of a personal medical decision.”
“Everything this government has been saying about our truckers has been false from the very beginning, starting with the claim that they would spread a virus even though they’re in a truck all alone all day long, and ending with the recent claim that the police had asked for the Emergencies Act,” Poilievre said.
Poilievre then noted that since the “government has admitted that the public safety minister stated falsehoods,” when will the “prime minister do the honourable thing and fire him?”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
In recent days, Mendicino and other Liberal ministers have been before a special committee tasked with investigating Trudeau’s use of the EA.
Mendicino has claimed in testimony that law enforcement agencies asked for the EA to be used to quell the Freedom Convoy.
Even Trudeau’s deputy minister recently claimed he was “misunderstood” when he said that police had asked for use of the EA to shut down the Freedom Convoy.
These claims, however, do not hold up.
It was disclosed that the director-general of Public Safety Canada’s central operation centre did indeed tell Mendicino that the Freedom Convoy protests were peaceful.
Ottawa Police Service (OPS) interim chief Steve Bell recently acknowledged his department did not request that Trudeau invoke EA to take down the Freedom Convoy. Also, even former OPS chief Peter Sloly said he did not request the use of the EA.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki also recently revealed to an inquiry that her force did not request help from Trudeau in the form of the EA.
In addition, many outrageous claims made by both the mainstream media and some in the Trudeau government regarding the Freedom Convoy have been proved to be untrue
Canada’s strict COVID measures were the catalyst for the Freedom Convoy, which took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all COVID mandates for three weeks in February. As a result, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 14 enacted the Emergencies Act (EA) to shut down the Freedom Convoy.
Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.