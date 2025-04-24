Pierre Poilievre earns endorsement from Toronto’s police union

‘It is clear to us there is only one Party that has maintained a strong position on public safety issues and proactively supported police services,’ the Toronto Police Association said.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre has received a huge endorsement from yet another large Canadian police union, this time from the Toronto Police Association (TPA).

In an announcement on Tuesday, the TPA said that it was “clear” to the union that there is only “one” party that it can support.

“We asked the leading contenders for prime minister for their position on the policing and public safety issues that matter the most to our members and the communities we serve,” said the police union in a Facebook post.

“As you head to the ballot box next week, consider these responses. It is clear to us there is only one Party that has maintained a strong position on public safety issues and proactively supported police services.”

The union said that while its “vote is with Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada – Parti conservateur du Canada,” it will “work with whoever leads the next government and we will hold them accountable as we continue to advocate for our members and the public.”

As it stands, the TPA has over 8,000 officers as well as civilians who work in the Toronto Police Service.

The TPA’s endorsement comes after two other large Canadian police unions, the Durham, Ontario, Regional Police Association, and the Peel, Ontario, Regional Police Association, backed Poilievre for prime minister, citing his promises to reform Canada’s bail system and to “hold criminals accountable” for their crimes.

Poilievre has promised to “repeal catch-and-release Liberal policies, put our heroes in uniform first, and restore safe streets – for a CHANGE.”

He has consistently called for Canada’s lax drug laws enacted under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to be changed. He has also promised to overhaul Canada’s current bail laws, which were weakened under Trudeau and will likely continue should current Prime Minister Mark Carney win.

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28.

